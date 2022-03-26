Beauty
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 26, 2022
Heading 3
5 Ways to remove makeup properly
Leave no trace of makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
While we follow dozens of steps to get that perfect makeup look, taking it off seems like quite a task!
If you are someone who takes off makeup by just using a makeup removal wipe or washing the face with a face wash, then it's time to change
Image: Rakul Preet Singh
The Right way
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Proper Cleansing
Start by using a facial wipe and then follow it up with a facewash. Massage it gently and let it sit for 15-30 seconds
This gives it enough time for your makeup to break down. After washing it off, apply a hydrating moisturiser on your face
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Moisturise
To get every last bit of makeup off, steam your face, as it opens up the pores and helps to remove the buildup easily
Steam
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
For the ones especially with sensitive skin, it's great to use natural ingredients to get rid of the makeup
Go natural
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
All you have to do is dip a cotton ball in a bowl of milk and rub it all over your face and rinse it off with water
DIY
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The most challenging part is getting that waterproof or the products with heavier formulations off your face
Waterproof makeup
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar
To get this done in real quick time, apply coconut oil on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse off with a cleanser
Coconut oil
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
It's an excellent product to take off stubborn eye makeup, plus it even hydrates your skin
Micellar water
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh is a fashion risktaker