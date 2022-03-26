Beauty

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 26, 2022

Heading 3

5 Ways to remove makeup properly

Leave no trace of makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

While we follow dozens of steps to get that perfect makeup look, taking it off seems like quite a task!

If you are someone who takes off makeup by just using a makeup removal wipe or washing the face with a face wash, then it's time to change

Image: Rakul Preet Singh

The Right way

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Proper Cleansing

Start by using a facial wipe and then follow it up with a facewash. Massage it gently and let it sit for 15-30 seconds

This gives it enough time for your makeup to break down. After washing it off, apply a hydrating moisturiser on your face

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Moisturise

To get every last bit of makeup off, steam your face, as it opens up the pores and helps to remove the buildup easily

Steam 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

For the ones especially with sensitive skin, it's great to use natural ingredients to get rid of the makeup

Go natural

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

All you have to do is dip a cotton ball in a bowl of milk and rub it all over your face and rinse it off with water

DIY

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The most challenging part is getting that waterproof or the products with heavier formulations off your face

Waterproof makeup

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar

To get this done in real quick time, apply coconut oil on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse off with a cleanser

Coconut oil

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

It's an excellent product to take off stubborn eye makeup, plus it even hydrates your skin

Micellar water

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

