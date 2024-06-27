Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 27, 2024
7 fun facts about Valley of Flowers
Ever thought about the hidden wonders of the Valley of Flowers?
Beauty and wonder
Image: Freepik
Delve into its enchanting tales and fascinating facts with us!
Discoveries
Image: Freepik
Uncover the secrets nestled among its blooms and breathtaking landscapes
Bloom
Image: Freepik
The Valley of Flowers was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005 due to its unique biodiversity and stunning natural beauty
Image: Freepik
#1
Situated at an altitude of 3,658 metres above sea level in the Garhwal Himalayas, the valley stretches over an area of about 87.5 square kilometres
#2
Image: Freepik
Home to rare endangered species of flora and fauna, including Himalayan blue poppy, Brahma kamal and snow leopard
Image: Freepik
#3
The Valley of Flowers is accessible via a trek from Govindghat, near Joshimath, and the trekking route passes through lush forests. waterfalls, and alpine meadows
#4
Image: Freepik
In Hindu mythology, it is revered as the site where Hanuman discovered Sanjeevani herb to revive Lord Lakshmana in Ramayana
#5
Image: Freepik
The Valley of Flowers was accidentally discovered in 1931 by British mountaineers Frank Smythe, Eric Shipton, and R.L. Holdsworth on their return from Mount Kamet expedition
#6
Image: Freepik
The valley blooms with a carpet of vibrant flowers only during monsoon, roughly from July to September, transforming the landscape into a colourful paradise
#7
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.