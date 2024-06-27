Heading 3

7 fun facts about Valley of Flowers

The Valley of Flowers was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005 due to its unique biodiversity and stunning natural beauty

#1

Situated at an altitude of 3,658 metres above sea level in the Garhwal Himalayas, the valley stretches over an area of about 87.5 square kilometres

#2

Home to rare endangered species of flora and fauna, including Himalayan blue poppy, Brahma kamal and snow leopard

#3

The Valley of Flowers is accessible via a trek from Govindghat, near Joshimath, and the trekking route passes through lush forests. waterfalls, and alpine meadows

#4

In Hindu mythology, it is revered as the site where Hanuman discovered Sanjeevani herb to revive Lord Lakshmana in Ramayana

#5

The Valley of Flowers was accidentally discovered in 1931 by British mountaineers Frank Smythe, Eric Shipton, and R.L. Holdsworth on their return from Mount Kamet expedition

#6

The valley blooms with a carpet of vibrant flowers only during monsoon, roughly from July to September, transforming the landscape into a colourful paradise

#7

