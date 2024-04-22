Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 22, 2024
8 colorful markets to visit in Jodhpur
If you’re looking for some amazing traditional items, then Jodhpur markets are the go-to places for you
Jodhpur markets
Also known as Ghanta Ghar Market, this place is famous for Indian spices like mathaniya mirchi, and handicrafts, offering local cultural vibes
Clock Tower Market
Known for Rajasthan’s famous fabrics like Bandhej and Lehariya, this market is loved by locals and tourists alike
Kapraa Bazaar
Colorful Mojari footwear and junk jewelry steal the show in this market, offering a blend of tradition and modern chic for shoppers in Jodhpur
Mochi Bazaar
A haven for bandhej fabric enthusiasts, this market offers everything from clothes to footwear, and jewelry
Nai Sarak
Renowned for its silver jewelry and unique designs, this market is a treasure trove of classic jewelry, artifacts, and home decor items
Sarafa Bazaar
Known for Rajasthani handicrafts, tie & dye fabrics, and Henna tattoos, this market is a must-visit for traditional Rajasthani souvenirs seekers
Sojati Gate Market
Tripolia Bazaar
Offering affordable shopping options, this market is popular for bandhej fabrics, mojaris, handicrafts, and paintings available at affordable rates
Umaid Bhawan Palace market
Located near the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, this market offers stunning collections including furnishings, metalwork, and much more
Now, that you’ve learned about all the markets, shop from these amazing markets and find some beautiful things for you
Conclusion
