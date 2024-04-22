Heading 3

8 colorful markets to visit in Jodhpur

If you’re looking for some amazing traditional items, then Jodhpur markets are the go-to places for you

Jodhpur markets

Also known as Ghanta Ghar Market, this place is famous for Indian spices like mathaniya mirchi, and handicrafts, offering local cultural vibes

Clock Tower Market

Known for Rajasthan’s famous fabrics like Bandhej and Lehariya, this market is loved by locals and tourists alike

Kapraa Bazaar

Colorful Mojari footwear and junk jewelry steal the show in this market, offering a blend of tradition and modern chic for shoppers in Jodhpur

Mochi Bazaar

A haven for bandhej fabric enthusiasts, this market offers everything from clothes to footwear, and jewelry

Nai Sarak

Renowned for its silver jewelry and unique designs, this market is a treasure trove of classic jewelry, artifacts, and home decor items

Sarafa Bazaar

Known for Rajasthani handicrafts, tie & dye fabrics, and Henna tattoos, this market is a must-visit for traditional Rajasthani souvenirs seekers

Sojati Gate Market

Tripolia Bazaar

Offering affordable shopping options, this market is popular for bandhej fabrics, mojaris, handicrafts, and paintings available at affordable rates

Umaid Bhawan Palace market

Located near the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, this market offers stunning collections including furnishings, metalwork, and much more

Now, that you’ve learned about all the markets, shop from these amazing markets and find some beautiful things for you

Conclusion

