APRIL 18, 2024

8 Crumble Desserts To Devour 

Crumble is a comforting dessert that is simple, decadent and flavorful 

Image Source: pexels

 Classic and comforting, made with tender and spiced apples, a buttery crumbly topping is added 

Apple Crumble

Image Source: pexels

A mix of juicy berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries, topped with a crunchy crumble

Berry Crumble

Image Source:  pexels

Sweet and juicy peaches topped with a buttery oat crumble for a delightful summer dessert

Peach Crumble

Image Source:  Pexels

Tangy rhubarb paired with sweetened strawberries or on its own, topped with a crisp crumble topping; delectable, right! 

Image Source: Pexels

Rhubarb Crumble

Tart cherries with a hint of sweetness, topped with a buttery crumble for a vibrant and flavorful dessert

Cherry Crumble

Image Source: pexels

A medley of seasonal fruits like apples, pears, and berries, combined for a burst of flavors in every bite

 Mixed Fruit Crumble

Image Source: pexels

Pumpkin Crumble

Image Source: pexels

Creamy pumpkin filling seasoned with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with a crunchy crumble for a fall-inspired treat

Tropical Fruit Crumble 

Image Source: pexels

Pineapple, mango, and coconut combined together with a buttery crumble topping for a lovely desert!

Image Source: pexels

Enjoy these different dessert varieties of crumbles and get smitten by it! 

