april 14, 2024

8 Fun facts about Bangalore

Gear up for an intriguing voyage as we unveil the secrets of Bangalore with these 8 fascinating facts

Contrary to popular belief, rava idli was invented in Bangalore and not Tamil Nadu

#1

Iconic Freedom Park was once a central jail

#2

The reason for pleasant weather is due to the city being located above 920m above sea level

#3

#4

Lalbagh is the home to some of the most amazing ancient rock formations

With more than 1000 temples, 400 mosques, 100 churches and 3 gurudwara, the city classifies as a diverse city with various religions coexisting peacefully

#5

Winston Churchill still owes INR 13 to the Bangalore club

#6

Bangalore has the oldest army regime in India

#7

In 1927, Bangalore became the 'Garden City of India’

#8

