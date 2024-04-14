Heading 3
8 Fun facts about Bangalore
Bengaluru’s Charm
Contrary to popular belief, rava idli was invented in Bangalore and not Tamil Nadu
Iconic Freedom Park was once a central jail
The reason for pleasant weather is due to the city being located above 920m above sea level
Lalbagh is the home to some of the most amazing ancient rock formations
With more than 1000 temples, 400 mosques, 100 churches and 3 gurudwara, the city classifies as a diverse city with various religions coexisting peacefully
Winston Churchill still owes INR 13 to the Bangalore club
Bangalore has the oldest army regime in India
In 1927, Bangalore became the 'Garden City of India’
