Jiya Surana

Travel

april 16, 2024

8 Fun Facts About Darjeeling 

From its breathtaking tea gardens to the majestic views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling has so much to offer!

Breathtaking views

Image Source: Shutterstock

Discover the charm of Darjeeling with these 8 fascinating facts

Let's discover

Image Source: Shutterstock

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Sherlock Holmes, taught English in Darjeeling

#1

Image Source: Shutterstock

Nestled in the heart of the Tibetan diaspora, Darjeeling is home to the Tibetan Self-Help Refugee Centre

#2

Image Source: Shutterstock

Darjeeling Himalayan Railroad has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

#3

Image Source: Shutterstock

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock

Darjeeling was a favoured resort for British officials during the colonial period

Home to Asia's largest ropeway

#5

Image Source: Shutterstock

The valley produces some of the finest tea in the world

#6

Image Source: Shutterstock

The name derives from Tibetan terms, 'Dorje' meaning thunderbolt and 'Ling' meaning place

#7

Image Source: Shutterstock

In 2004, Darjeeling tea was granted geographical indication status

#8

Image Source: Shutterstock

