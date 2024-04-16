Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 16, 2024
8 Fun Facts About Darjeeling
From its breathtaking tea gardens to the majestic views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling has so much to offer!
Breathtaking views
Image Source: Shutterstock
Discover the charm of Darjeeling with these 8 fascinating facts
Let's discover
Image Source: Shutterstock
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Sherlock Holmes, taught English in Darjeeling
#1
Image Source: Shutterstock
Nestled in the heart of the Tibetan diaspora, Darjeeling is home to the Tibetan Self-Help Refugee Centre
#2
Image Source: Shutterstock
Darjeeling Himalayan Railroad has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site
#3
Image Source: Shutterstock
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
Darjeeling was a favoured resort for British officials during the colonial period
Home to Asia's largest ropeway
#5
Image Source: Shutterstock
The valley produces some of the finest tea in the world
#6
Image Source: Shutterstock
The name derives from Tibetan terms, 'Dorje' meaning thunderbolt and 'Ling' meaning place
#7
Image Source: Shutterstock
In 2004, Darjeeling tea was granted geographical indication status
#8
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.