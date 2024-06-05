Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Travel 

june 05, 2024

8 fun facts about Hokkaido 

Embark on an adventure with these 8 unmissable fun facts about Hokkaido in Japan, igniting your wanderlust

Wanderlust 

Image: Freepik

Hokkaido is home to unique wildlife

#1

Image: Freepik

It experiences long and frigid winters

#2

Image: Freepik

Hokkaido is renowned for its fresh seafood, thanks to its abundant coastline and rich marine life. it's particularly famous for specialties like sea urchin, crab, and salmon

#3

Image: Freepik

The island has several natural hot springs

#4

Image: Freepik

Hokkaido celebrates vibrant seasonal festivals

#5

Image: Freepik

The Ainu, Hokkaido's Indigenous people, have a distinct culture, language, and traditions that shaped the island's cultural identity

#6

Image: Freepik

Hokkaido is the second-largest island in Japan 

#7

Image: Freepik

Hokkaido's striking landscapes, molded by volcanic activity, feature numerous active and dormant volcanoes, with Mount Asahi reigning as the island's tallest peak

#8

Image: Freepik

If you ever have the opportunity to visit Hokkaido, you're in for a wonderful adventure! 

Captivating destination 

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here