8 fun facts about Hokkaido
Embark on an adventure with these 8 unmissable fun facts about Hokkaido in Japan, igniting your wanderlust
Hokkaido is home to unique wildlife
It experiences long and frigid winters
Hokkaido is renowned for its fresh seafood, thanks to its abundant coastline and rich marine life. it's particularly famous for specialties like sea urchin, crab, and salmon
The island has several natural hot springs
Hokkaido celebrates vibrant seasonal festivals
The Ainu, Hokkaido's Indigenous people, have a distinct culture, language, and traditions that shaped the island's cultural identity
Hokkaido is the second-largest island in Japan
Hokkaido's striking landscapes, molded by volcanic activity, feature numerous active and dormant volcanoes, with Mount Asahi reigning as the island's tallest peak
If you ever have the opportunity to visit Hokkaido, you're in for a wonderful adventure!
