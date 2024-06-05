Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

8 GI-Tagged food from Goa 

Did you know Goa is also a haven for unique food products that have earned themselves the coveted GI tags?

Goan treats 

Image Source: Freepik

Swipe to explore the rich food heritage of Goa through its 8 Gl-tagged foods, each guaranteed to offer an authentic taste

GI Tags 

Image Source: Freepik

The distinctive taste and creamy texture also used to make the 'feni' drink

Goan Cashew

Image Source: Freepik

Large, unique, and rich-textured native bananas

Myndoli Banana

Image Source: Freepik

Native to the Harmal region, these are essential in Goan cuisine

Image Source: Freepik

Harmal Chilli

A fried sweet snack made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, enjoyed during festivals and special occasions

Goan Khaje

Image Source: Freepik

Special eggplants from Agassaim, known for smooth skin and flavor absorption

Agsechi Vayingim

Image Source: Freepik

Unique okra with seven ridges, cultivated in specific regions of Goa

Sat Shiro Bheno

Image Source: Freepik

Bebinca

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as the 'Queen of Goan Desserts', it is a rich & layered cake

Prized for its small size, sweet taste, and juicy flesh

Mankurad Mango

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here