Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
8 GI-Tagged food from Goa
Did you know Goa is also a haven for unique food products that have earned themselves the coveted GI tags?
Goan treats
Image Source: Freepik
Swipe to explore the rich food heritage of Goa through its 8 Gl-tagged foods, each guaranteed to offer an authentic taste
GI Tags
Image Source: Freepik
The distinctive taste and creamy texture also used to make the 'feni' drink
Goan Cashew
Image Source: Freepik
Large, unique, and rich-textured native bananas
Myndoli Banana
Image Source: Freepik
Native to the Harmal region, these are essential in Goan cuisine
Image Source: Freepik
Harmal Chilli
A fried sweet snack made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, enjoyed during festivals and special occasions
Goan Khaje
Image Source: Freepik
Special eggplants from Agassaim, known for smooth skin and flavor absorption
Agsechi Vayingim
Image Source: Freepik
Unique okra with seven ridges, cultivated in specific regions of Goa
Sat Shiro Bheno
Image Source: Freepik
Bebinca
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as the 'Queen of Goan Desserts', it is a rich & layered cake
Prized for its small size, sweet taste, and juicy flesh
Mankurad Mango
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.