8 GI-Tagged products from Telangana
Telangana boasts a treasure chest of hidden gems waiting to be discovered
Explore 8 unique Gl-tagged products that beautifully showcase the state's rich artistic heritage and craftsmanship
Crafted with thin silver wires, featuring delicate and intricate floral and geometric designs
Silver Filigree
Made with bold, local motifs, the paintings depict mythological stories and folk traditions
Cheriyal Paintings
Bangles made from natural resin, adorned with intricate designs, dating back to the era of the Nizams
Hyderabad Lac Bangle
Cotton sarees, known for their unique weaving techniques, intricate designs, and vibrant colors
Siddipet Gollabhama
Features vibrant colors, traditional borders, and a unique method of weaving eight sarees together on a single loom
Narayanpet Handloom Sarees
Sustainable cotton rugs featuring angular motifs, vibrant colors, and tie-dyed ikat or kalamkari designs
Warangal Durries
A metal casting technique used to makeidols, bells, jewellery, and other decorative items
Adilabad Dokra
The tie-dye technique uses oil to treat the yarn, retaining softness and creating a cooling effect
Puttapaka Telia Rumal
