8 GI-Tagged products from Telangana 

Telangana boasts a treasure chest of hidden gems waiting to be discovered

Explore 8 unique Gl-tagged products that beautifully showcase the state's rich artistic heritage and craftsmanship 

Crafted with thin silver wires, featuring delicate and intricate floral and geometric designs

Silver Filigree

Made with bold, local motifs, the paintings depict mythological stories and folk traditions

Cheriyal Paintings

Bangles made from natural resin, adorned with intricate designs, dating back to the era of the Nizams

Hyderabad Lac Bangle

Cotton sarees, known for their unique weaving techniques, intricate designs, and vibrant colors

Siddipet Gollabhama

Features vibrant colors, traditional borders, and a unique method of weaving eight sarees together on a single loom

Narayanpet Handloom Sarees

Sustainable cotton rugs featuring angular motifs, vibrant colors, and tie-dyed ikat or kalamkari designs

Warangal Durries

A metal casting technique used to makeidols, bells, jewellery, and other decorative items

Adilabad Dokra

The tie-dye technique uses oil to treat the yarn, retaining softness and creating a cooling effect

Puttapaka Telia Rumal

