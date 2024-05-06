Heading 3

8 GI-tagged products of Gujarat

Gujarat, the vibrant land of Rann of Kutch, and its rich cultural heritage, boasts a treasure trove of unique products

Garvi Gujarat

Image Source: Freepik

Image Source: Freepik

Mirror work, suf, khaarek, paako, and more - a plethora of intricate motifs traditionally crafted by the women of Kutch

Kutch Embroidery

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Woven from fine merino wool, these shawls are known for their geometric designs and durability

Tangaliya Shawl

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

These luxurious double-ikat sarees are famous for their detailed geometric designs and take months to weave

Image: Sonam Kapoor Insatagram

Patan Patola

This handcrafted furniture is adorned with delicate lacquerware and is known for its durability

Sankheda Furniture

Image: Cultural events Instagram

Cambay is renowned for its semi-precious agate stones, used to craft figurines, jewelry, and tableware

Agates of Cambay

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its high nutritional value and superior taste, it is cultivated in the Bhal region of Gujarat

Bhalia Wheat

Image Source: Freepik

Gir Kesar Mango

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its distinct sweetness, saffron-colored flesh, and intense aroma

Exquisite cloth paintings made with natural oil colors blended using the sil batta

Kutch Rogan Art

Image: ingenuitybylakshmi Instagram

