Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 06, 2024
8 GI-tagged products of Gujarat
Gujarat, the vibrant land of Rann of Kutch, and its rich cultural heritage, boasts a treasure trove of unique products
Garvi Gujarat
Image Source: Freepik
Swipe to explore 8 incredible Gl-tagged products that are a true celebration of Gujarat
Let's explore
Image Source: Freepik
Mirror work, suf, khaarek, paako, and more - a plethora of intricate motifs traditionally crafted by the women of Kutch
Kutch Embroidery
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Woven from fine merino wool, these shawls are known for their geometric designs and durability
Tangaliya Shawl
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
These luxurious double-ikat sarees are famous for their detailed geometric designs and take months to weave
Image: Sonam Kapoor Insatagram
Patan Patola
This handcrafted furniture is adorned with delicate lacquerware and is known for its durability
Sankheda Furniture
Image: Cultural events Instagram
Cambay is renowned for its semi-precious agate stones, used to craft figurines, jewelry, and tableware
Agates of Cambay
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its high nutritional value and superior taste, it is cultivated in the Bhal region of Gujarat
Bhalia Wheat
Image Source: Freepik
Gir Kesar Mango
Image Source: Freepik
Known for its distinct sweetness, saffron-colored flesh, and intense aroma
Exquisite cloth paintings made with natural oil colors blended using the sil batta
Kutch Rogan Art
Image: ingenuitybylakshmi Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.