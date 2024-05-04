Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

MAY 04, 2024

8 GI-tagged products of Maharashtra 

Maharashtra, the land of vibrant festivals, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, also boasts a treasure trove of unique products recognized with Geographical Indications (GI) tags

Tap to learn about these 8 amazing Gl-tagged products that celebrate the richness of Maharashtra

Famed for their unique flavor, heavenly aroma, and sweetness

Ratnagiri Hapus (Alphonso Mango) 

Famed for its distinctive flavor, luscious juiciness, and ease of peeling

Nagpur Orange

Woven on a jacquard loom, this patterned knitted fabric features distinct geometrical shapes and floral motifs

Solapur Chaddar

Famed for their rich silk base, intricate zari work, and distinctive pallus

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Paithani Saree

Renown for their sturdiness, comfort, and distinctive design featuring intricate leather braids

Kolhapuri Chappal

Image: Kolhapuri chappal Instagram 

A symbol of Maharashtrian pride, this nine-yard turban is known for its elaborate pleating and embellishments

Puneri Pagadi

Image: Liv ethnic Instagram 

Warli Painting

The traditional art of the Warli tribe, with its striking use of white on a dark background, is visually captivating

Big, bright, sweet, tart, and juicy - these strawberries are rightfully famous!

Mahabaleshwar Strawberry

