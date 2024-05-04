Heading 3
8 GI-tagged products of Maharashtra
Maharashtra, the land of vibrant festivals, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, also boasts a treasure trove of unique products recognized with Geographical Indications (GI) tags
Famed for their unique flavor, heavenly aroma, and sweetness
Ratnagiri Hapus (Alphonso Mango)
Image Source: Freepik
Famed for its distinctive flavor, luscious juiciness, and ease of peeling
Nagpur Orange
Image Source: Freepik
Woven on a jacquard loom, this patterned knitted fabric features distinct geometrical shapes and floral motifs
Solapur Chaddar
Image Source: Freepik
Famed for their rich silk base, intricate zari work, and distinctive pallus
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Paithani Saree
Renown for their sturdiness, comfort, and distinctive design featuring intricate leather braids
Kolhapuri Chappal
Image: Kolhapuri chappal Instagram
A symbol of Maharashtrian pride, this nine-yard turban is known for its elaborate pleating and embellishments
Puneri Pagadi
Image: Liv ethnic Instagram
Warli Painting
Image Source: Freepik
The traditional art of the Warli tribe, with its striking use of white on a dark background, is visually captivating
Big, bright, sweet, tart, and juicy - these strawberries are rightfully famous!
Mahabaleshwar Strawberry
Image Source: Freepik
