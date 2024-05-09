Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 08, 2024

8 GI-tagged specialties from Bihar 

Bihar, known for its rich art and culture, is a treasure trove of heritage and creativity

Bihar Innovation 

Images: freepik

Each Gl-tagged product from Bihar tells a story of craftsmanship, tradition, and pride, making the state a cultural powerhouse deserving of recognition and admiration 

Centuries-old traditions

Images: freepik

Traditional paintings from the Madhubani district, known for their intricate and colorful designs inspired by nature and mythology

Madhubani Paintings

Images: freepik

Traditionally done by women and characterized by colorful stitches and motifs that often tell stories

Sujini Embroidery

Images: freepik

More porous than other types of silk and well-known for its softness, luster, and durability, it's often used to create beautiful sarees

Bhagalpur Silk

Images: freepik

Grown in the Bhagalpur district, this mango variety is known for its unique flavor and aroma

Bhagalpuri Zardalu

Images: freepik

A betel leaf cultivated in the Magadh region, which is expensive and cherished for its non-fibrous texture, sweet taste, and softness

Images: freepik

Magahi Paan

Grown in the Muzaffarpur district, this litchi variety is known for its large size, sweet taste, and attractive color

Shahi Litchi

Images: freepik

A type of reed grown in the wetlands of Bihar, it is used to make a variety of products, including baskets, mats, and hats

Sikki Grass Products

Images: freepik

Silao Khaja

Images: freepik

This golden and crunchy sweet is made from wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, with a recipe that dates back to 320 ВСЕ

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here