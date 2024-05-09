Heading 3
MAY 08, 2024
8 GI-tagged specialties from Bihar
Bihar, known for its rich art and culture, is a treasure trove of heritage and creativity
Bihar Innovation
Each Gl-tagged product from Bihar tells a story of craftsmanship, tradition, and pride, making the state a cultural powerhouse deserving of recognition and admiration
Centuries-old traditions
Traditional paintings from the Madhubani district, known for their intricate and colorful designs inspired by nature and mythology
Madhubani Paintings
Traditionally done by women and characterized by colorful stitches and motifs that often tell stories
Sujini Embroidery
More porous than other types of silk and well-known for its softness, luster, and durability, it's often used to create beautiful sarees
Bhagalpur Silk
Grown in the Bhagalpur district, this mango variety is known for its unique flavor and aroma
Bhagalpuri Zardalu
A betel leaf cultivated in the Magadh region, which is expensive and cherished for its non-fibrous texture, sweet taste, and softness
Magahi Paan
Grown in the Muzaffarpur district, this litchi variety is known for its large size, sweet taste, and attractive color
Shahi Litchi
A type of reed grown in the wetlands of Bihar, it is used to make a variety of products, including baskets, mats, and hats
Sikki Grass Products
Silao Khaja
This golden and crunchy sweet is made from wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, with a recipe that dates back to 320 ВСЕ
