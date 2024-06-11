Heading 3
JUNE 11, 2024
8 Indian cheese varieties
Paneer is just the beginning! India's cheese landscape is filled with hidden gems waiting to be discovered
Paneer
Image source- Freepik
Here are 8 regional cheese varieties that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey
Regional cheese
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
A traditional cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, known for its distinct, chewy texture and smoky flavour, often enjoyed fried
Kalari
A salty, crumbly cheese from West Bengal, made from cow's milk and characterised by its unique nutty flavour
Image source- Freepik
Bandel
A hard cheese from the Himalayas made from yak or cow's milk. It has a strong, salty flavour and is often consumed as a long-lasting snack
Image source- Freepik
Chhurpi
This niche paneer variety has a rubbery texture and a salty taste, and is rarely found outside localised areas
Image source- Freepik
Qudam
A semi-hard, slightly tangy cheese from the Kalimpong region of West Bengal, made from cow's milk and resembling a mild Gouda
Image source- Freepik
Kalimpong Cheese
A Parsi delicacy, this soft, creamy cheese is traditionally set in baskets and enjoyed fresh, with a delicate flavour and smooth texture
Topli na Paneer
Image source- Freepik
A fresh, crumbly cheese from Bengal and Odisha, made by curdling milk with lemon juice, and used in a variety of sweets and savoury dishes
Chenna
Image source- Freepik
Goan Perad is a traditional guava cheese made from ripe guavas, sugar, and a touch of lime juice
Goan Perad
Image source- Freepik
