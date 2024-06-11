Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2024

8 Indian cheese varieties


Paneer is just the beginning! India's cheese landscape is filled with hidden gems waiting to be discovered

Paneer

Image source- Freepik

Here are 8 regional cheese varieties that will take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey

Regional cheese 

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

A traditional cheese from Jammu and Kashmir, known for its distinct, chewy texture and smoky flavour, often enjoyed fried

Kalari

A salty, crumbly cheese from West Bengal, made from cow's milk and characterised by its unique nutty flavour

Image source- Freepik

Bandel

A hard cheese from the Himalayas made from yak or cow's milk. It has a strong, salty flavour and is often consumed as a long-lasting snack

Image source- Freepik

Chhurpi

This niche paneer variety has a rubbery texture and a salty taste, and is rarely found outside localised areas

Image source- Freepik

Qudam

A semi-hard, slightly tangy cheese from the Kalimpong region of West Bengal, made from cow's milk and resembling a mild Gouda

Image source- Freepik

Kalimpong Cheese

A Parsi delicacy, this soft, creamy cheese is traditionally set in baskets and enjoyed fresh, with a delicate flavour and smooth texture

Topli na Paneer

Image source- Freepik

A fresh, crumbly cheese from Bengal and Odisha, made by curdling milk with lemon juice, and used in a variety of sweets and savoury dishes

Chenna

Image source- Freepik

Goan Perad is a traditional guava cheese made from ripe guavas, sugar, and a touch of lime juice

Goan Perad

Image source- Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here