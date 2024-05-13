Heading 3

8 Lauki desserts to try 

Either you like lauki or you don't. It is highly nutritional and known for its cooling properties

LIKE OR DISLIKE 

Images: pexels

Bottle gourd is uniquely versatile and is used in both savoury and sweet preparations

YUMMY OPTIONS 

Images: pexels

Rich, creamy halwa made with grated lauki, sugar, ghee, cardamom & almonds

LAUKI KA HALWA

Images: pexels

Deliciously fudgy with earthy taste of lauki, and sweetness of sugar

LAUKI KI BARFI

Images: pexels

Sweet, aromatic and luscious with hints of cardamom and saffron

LAUKI KI KHEER

Images: pexels

Creamy textured phirni made with slow-cooked grated lauki, milk, and sugar

Images: pexels

LAUKI KI PHIRNI

Tiny lauki & khoya pedas topped with almond slivers for extra crunch

LAUKI KA PEDA

Images: pexels

A fragrant dish with pudding-like consistency, garnished with chopped nuts. Served cold

LAUKI RABDI

Image: Zayka Tadka Instagram 

LAUKI LADOO

Image: Yummy Meals Instagram 

Soft, sweet, fudgy with earthy and nutty flavours. A favourite during many festivals & festivities

Sweet coconut balls made with grated bottle gourd, coconut, and condensed milk for a tropical flavor

LAUKI COCONUT LADOO

Images: deliciousbygarima

