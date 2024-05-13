Heading 3
JIYA SURANA
Lifestyle
MAY 13, 2024
8 Lauki desserts to try
Either you like lauki or you don't. It is highly nutritional and known for its cooling properties
LIKE OR DISLIKE
Images: pexels
Bottle gourd is uniquely versatile and is used in both savoury and sweet preparations
YUMMY OPTIONS
Images: pexels
Rich, creamy halwa made with grated lauki, sugar, ghee, cardamom & almonds
LAUKI KA HALWA
Images: pexels
Deliciously fudgy with earthy taste of lauki, and sweetness of sugar
LAUKI KI BARFI
Images: pexels
Sweet, aromatic and luscious with hints of cardamom and saffron
LAUKI KI KHEER
Images: pexels
Creamy textured phirni made with slow-cooked grated lauki, milk, and sugar
Images: pexels
LAUKI KI PHIRNI
Tiny lauki & khoya pedas topped with almond slivers for extra crunch
LAUKI KA PEDA
Images: pexels
A fragrant dish with pudding-like consistency, garnished with chopped nuts. Served cold
LAUKI RABDI
Image: Zayka Tadka Instagram
LAUKI LADOO
Image: Yummy Meals Instagram
Soft, sweet, fudgy with earthy and nutty flavours. A favourite during many festivals & festivities
Sweet coconut balls made with grated bottle gourd, coconut, and condensed milk for a tropical flavor
LAUKI COCONUT LADOO
Images: deliciousbygarima
