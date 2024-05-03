8 Most haunted forts in India 

Dare to explore India's most haunted forts, where the echoes of the past linger in the shadows
HAUNTED
Each of these historic sites has a chilling story or ghostly legend that is bound to send shivers down your spine
MYSTERIOUS TALES OF HISTORY
Locals avoid the surrounding area after sunset due to reported hauntings, adding a chilling aspect to the fort's allure
UPARKOT FORT, JUNAGADH
The spirits of the king and queen who were buried in this palace apparently still haunt the fort
GOLCONDA FORT, HYDERABAD
Feroz Shah Kotla is known as a resting place for Jinns, malevolent spirits cast out of heaven. Locals believe they prey on vulnerable women and children at night
FEROZ SHAH KOTLA, NEW DELHI
Narayan Rao, the fifth ruling Peshwa was killed by his guards on the orders of his uncle and aunt. It is said that to this day his cries for help can be heard in the fort. In the 1800s, a fire raged for a week, claiming many lives. Their spirits are said to haunt the fort
SHANIWARWADA FORT, PUNE
During its construction, a hermit was displaced from the hilltop. To appease him, a young man named Rajiya Bambi was sacrificed, leading to a series of misfortunes for Rao and his family. These lingering ill feelings are said to haunt the fort to this day
MEHRANGARH FORT, JODHPUR
NAHARGARH FORT, JAIPUR
It is believed that the spirit of the king himself said to wander the corridors even after his death. During a renovation, a mysterious death occurred inside the fort, adding to its mystique
BHANGARH FORT, BHANGARH
Bhangarh Fort was built for Princess Ratnavati. It is believed that a Tantrik named Singhia fell in love with her and used dark magic, but the princess ordered his death. Before dying, he cursed the princess and the court, leading to the fort's haunting
Visitors have mentioned that the underground chambers evoke eerie and ghostly sensations during exploration. Tourists are prohibited from remaining inside the fort after 7 pm due to unexplained paranormal encounters