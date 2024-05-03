Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2024

8 Most haunted forts in India 

Dare to explore India's most haunted forts, where the echoes of the past linger in the shadows

HAUNTED 

Image Source: freepik

Each of these historic sites has a chilling story or ghostly legend that is bound to send shivers down your spine

MYSTERIOUS TALES OF HISTORY

Image Source: freepik

Locals avoid the surrounding area after sunset due to reported hauntings, adding a chilling aspect to the fort's allure

UPARKOT FORT, JUNAGADH

Image Source:  freepik

The spirits of the king and queen who were buried in this palace apparently still haunt the fort

GOLCONDA FORT, HYDERABAD

Image Source:  freepik

Feroz Shah Kotla is known as a resting place for Jinns, malevolent spirits cast out of heaven. Locals believe they prey on vulnerable women and children at night

Image Source: freepik

FEROZ SHAH KOTLA, NEW DELHI

Narayan Rao, the fifth ruling Peshwa was killed by his guards on the orders of his uncle and aunt. It is said that to this day his cries for help can be heard in the fort. In the 1800s, a fire raged for a week, claiming many lives. Their spirits are said to haunt the fort

SHANIWARWADA FORT, PUNE

Image Source: freepik

During its construction, a hermit was displaced from the hilltop. To appease him, a young man named Rajiya Bambi was sacrificed, leading to a series of misfortunes for Rao and his family. These lingering ill feelings are said to haunt the fort to this day

MEHRANGARH FORT, JODHPUR

Image Source: freepik

NAHARGARH FORT, JAIPUR

Image Source: freepik

It is believed that the spirit of the king himself said to wander the corridors even after his death. During a renovation, a mysterious death occurred inside the fort, adding to its mystique

BHANGARH FORT, BHANGARH

Image Source: freepik

Bhangarh Fort was built for Princess Ratnavati. It is believed that a Tantrik named Singhia fell in love with her and used dark magic, but the princess ordered his death. Before dying, he cursed the princess and the court, leading to the fort's haunting

Visitors have mentioned that the underground chambers evoke eerie and ghostly sensations during exploration. Tourists are prohibited from remaining inside the fort after 7 pm due to unexplained paranormal encounters

SAJJANGARH FORT, UDAIPUR

Image Source:  freepik

