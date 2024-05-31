Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Travel 

MAY 31, 2024

8 Places to Visit in Panipat

Are you in Panipat or planning to go? Then here are interesting places you can visit

Visit this ancient tomb, standing tall for over 700 years, honoring the saint Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar

Tomb of Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar

Initially built by Babur to celebrate his triumph over Ibrahim Lodhi, this mosque and garden were named by Babur’s wife

 Kabuli Bagh Mosque

Located by a large tank, this temple pays homage to a local deity, and close there is a Shiva temple believed to have been built by a Maratha

 Devi Temple

A site established in history witnessed the third battle of Panipat in 1761 between the Maratha Empire and Afghan

Kala Amb

A historical monument finding its roots in Nawab Salar Juge, situated in the heart of Panipat

Salar Gunj Gate

Established by the Battle of Panipat Memorial Society, this museum serves as a hub for sharing information about history, art, and crafts

Panipat Museum

For the Afghan Sultan of Delhi, Ibrahim Lodhi, this tomb lies close to the Dargah of Sufi saint Bu Ali Shah Qalandar

 Grave of Ibrahim Lodhi

Dedicated to Lord Rama, this prayer hall was inaugurated by Swami Satya Nandji in 1960, is currently overseen by his disciples

 Shri Ram Sharanam

So, visit these places that showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage perfect for tourists to enjoy

 Conclusion

Note: Images used in the story are only for representational purposes

Disclaimer

