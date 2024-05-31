Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MAY 31, 2024
8 Places to Visit in Panipat
Are you in Panipat or planning to go? Then here are interesting places you can visit
Panipat places
Image: Freepik
Visit this ancient tomb, standing tall for over 700 years, honoring the saint Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar
Tomb of Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar
Image: Freepik
Initially built by Babur to celebrate his triumph over Ibrahim Lodhi, this mosque and garden were named by Babur’s wife
Kabuli Bagh Mosque
Image: Freepik
Located by a large tank, this temple pays homage to a local deity, and close there is a Shiva temple believed to have been built by a Maratha
Devi Temple
Image: Freepik
A site established in history witnessed the third battle of Panipat in 1761 between the Maratha Empire and Afghan
Kala Amb
Image: Freepik
A historical monument finding its roots in Nawab Salar Juge, situated in the heart of Panipat
Salar Gunj Gate
Image: Freepik
Established by the Battle of Panipat Memorial Society, this museum serves as a hub for sharing information about history, art, and crafts
Panipat Museum
Image: Freepik
For the Afghan Sultan of Delhi, Ibrahim Lodhi, this tomb lies close to the Dargah of Sufi saint Bu Ali Shah Qalandar
Grave of Ibrahim Lodhi
Image: Freepik
Dedicated to Lord Rama, this prayer hall was inaugurated by Swami Satya Nandji in 1960, is currently overseen by his disciples
Shri Ram Sharanam
Image: Freepik
So, visit these places that showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage perfect for tourists to enjoy
Conclusion
Image: Freepik
Note: Images used in the story are only for representational purposes
Disclaimer
Image: Freepik
