MAY 02, 2024
8 scuba diving spots in india
It's time to escape the heat and dive into the cool depths of the sea to explore the vibrant marine life
Underwater Exploration
Image Source: freepik
From the stunning coral reefs of Lakshadweep to the diverse marine species in Andaman, there's something for every underwater enthusiast
Marine Life
Image Source: freepik
With Reefs, walls, pinnacles, each dive site is unique and if you are lucky, visibility of up to 40m await
Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)
Image Source: freepik
Visit Manta Point and Grand Canyon, Bangaram Island, for those wanting to admire some of India's most impressive underwater topography
Lakshadweep
Image Source: freepik
Perfect for beginners - and Temple Reef, an artificial dive site now teeming with marine life, in Puducherry
Image Source: freepik
Danny's Eel Garden
Explore the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists
Beyt Dwarka island, Dwarka
Image Source: freepik
Deep dive into the mysterious world of ancient shipwrecks
Suzy's Wreck and Davy Jones Locker, Goa
Image Source: freepik
Karnataka
Image Source: freepik
Jenny's Aquarium and Dini's Delight, Netrani Island in Karnataka is a veritable underwater paradise with even an 'Alladin's Cave' - the mouth of a tunnel leading into the island's core
Puffer Paradise, Kovalam, Kerala
Image Source: freepik
The shallows here are great for beginners, as well, with plenty to see at reasonable depths
Clear waters and warm temperatures that will rival any diving destination in the country
King's Garden, Tarkarli, Maharashtra
Image Source: freepik
