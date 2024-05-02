Heading 3

Travel 

MAY 02, 2024

8 scuba diving spots in india

It's time to escape the heat and dive into the cool depths of the sea to explore the vibrant marine life

Underwater Exploration

From the stunning coral reefs of Lakshadweep to the diverse marine species in Andaman, there's something for every underwater enthusiast

Marine Life

With Reefs, walls, pinnacles, each dive site is unique and if you are lucky, visibility of up to 40m await

Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island)

Visit Manta Point and Grand Canyon, Bangaram Island, for those wanting to admire some of India's most impressive underwater topography

Lakshadweep

Perfect for beginners - and Temple Reef, an artificial dive site now teeming with marine life, in Puducherry

Danny's Eel Garden

Explore the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists

Beyt Dwarka island, Dwarka

Deep dive into the mysterious world of ancient shipwrecks

Suzy's Wreck and Davy Jones Locker, Goa

Karnataka

Jenny's Aquarium and Dini's Delight, Netrani Island in Karnataka is a veritable underwater paradise with even an 'Alladin's Cave' - the mouth of a tunnel leading into the island's core

Puffer Paradise, Kovalam, Kerala

The shallows here are great for beginners, as well, with plenty to see at reasonable depths

Clear waters and warm temperatures that will rival any diving destination in the country

King's Garden, Tarkarli, Maharashtra

