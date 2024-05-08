Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 08, 2024

8 Shopping Bazaars in Agra

When in Agra, don’t miss visiting these amazing shopping markets showcasing the best craftsmanship 

Agra’s Shopping Markets

Image Source: Freepik

Known for affordable leather goods, handicrafts, and local sweets, Sadar Bazaar is a vibrant market, perfect for experiencing local culture

Sadar Bazaar

Image Source: Freepik

Kinari Bazaar is great for finding fabrics, spices, and wedding materials, offering a peek into Agra’s craftsmanship

Kinari Bazaar

Image Source: Freepik

These markets are ideal for silk sarees, other clothing items, and a variety of leather goods

Subhash Bazaars

Image Source: Freepik

A village-themed market showcases handicrafts, and local art, making it a cultural hub for tourists and art lovers

Shilpagram

Image Source: Freepik

A bustling market filled with clothing, sweets, and household items, Raja Ki Mandi offers a traditional shopping experience in Agra

Raja Ki Mandi

Image Source: Freepik

Shah Market, the go-to-place for electronics and gadgets in Agra, is a haven for tech enthusiasts 

Shah Market

Image Source: Freepik

Mughal Bazaar is filled with ethnic clothing, jewelry, and handicrafts, perfect for finding unique gifts and souvenirs

Mughal Bazaar

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its handloom products and local snacks, Gwalior Road is an authentic spot to discover traditional items

Gwalior Road

Image Source: Freepik

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your purse and shop for some of the best products

Conclusion

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here