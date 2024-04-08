Heading 3

8 Soothing Kadha Recipes

Kadha is an ayurvedic Indian drink that is soothing to your throat and healthy for your body

Boil water with fresh tulsi leaves, ginger, black pepper, and a pinch of turmeric. Strain and add honey if preferred

Tulsi Kadha

This kadha has a zesty taste; boil water with crushed ginger, lemon juice, cinnamon, and honey. Strain before drinking

Ginger-Lemon Kadha

Indians have this unparalleled love for Haldi!Boil water with turmeric powder, black pepper, cinnamon, and honey. Strain and drink warm

Turmeric Kadha

Combine water with tulsi leaves, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. Boil, strain, and sweeten with honey and gobble down this healthy beverage 

Ayurvedic Kadha

Boil water with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and a dash of black pepper. Strain and add honey before drinking

Honey-Cinnamon Kadha

Boil water with mulethi powder, ginger, cinnamon, and a pinch of turmeric. Strain and enjoy this soothing experience 

Mulethi Kadha

Boil water with ajwain seeds, ginger, black pepper, and a hint of jaggery. Strain and consume it while warm

Ajwain Kadha

Boil water with neem leaves, ginger, and tulsi leaves. Strain and add honey if desired; bitter but healthful

Neem Kadha

Drink these hot and healthy beverages and experience a soothing sensation down your throat 

