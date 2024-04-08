Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 08, 2024
8 Soothing Kadha Recipes
Kadha is an ayurvedic Indian drink that is soothing to your throat and healthy for your body
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Boil water with fresh tulsi leaves, ginger, black pepper, and a pinch of turmeric. Strain and add honey if preferred
Tulsi Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
This kadha has a zesty taste; boil water with crushed ginger, lemon juice, cinnamon, and honey. Strain before drinking
Ginger-Lemon Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Indians have this unparalleled love for Haldi!Boil water with turmeric powder, black pepper, cinnamon, and honey. Strain and drink warm
Turmeric Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Combine water with tulsi leaves, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. Boil, strain, and sweeten with honey and gobble down this healthy beverage
Ayurvedic Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Boil water with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and a dash of black pepper. Strain and add honey before drinking
Image Source: Pexels
Honey-Cinnamon Kadha
Boil water with mulethi powder, ginger, cinnamon, and a pinch of turmeric. Strain and enjoy this soothing experience
Mulethi Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Boil water with ajwain seeds, ginger, black pepper, and a hint of jaggery. Strain and consume it while warm
Ajwain Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Boil water with neem leaves, ginger, and tulsi leaves. Strain and add honey if desired; bitter but healthful
Neem Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Drink these hot and healthy beverages and experience a soothing sensation down your throat
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.