Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

8 street food markets in Mumbai

Mumbai’s street food markets are something every Mumbaikar is proud of, so explore these places and try out some amazing food you ever had

Street Food

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy the spicy mutton dishes and sweet treats like malpuas, and kebabs at some of the best stalls in Mohammed Ali Road

Mohammed Ali Road

Image Source: freepik

Explore vegetarian foods like dosas and chaats amidst jewelry shopping for a tasty and tangy meal

Zaveri Bazaar Street

Image Source: freepik

Try the famous varieties of sandwiches with custard, and juices at Haji Ali Road to satisfy your cravings

Haji Ali Road

Image Source: freepik

Visit Dadar and explore some amazing misal pav and vada pav stalls to get a perfect Maharashtrian taste

Image Source: freepik

Dadar

Around CST Station there are some amazing pav bhaji outlets which are super delicious and amazing to try

CST Station

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy seaside chaats like Bhel Puri and Pani Puri, at Chowpatty Beach which turns into a vibrant street food market after the evening

Chowpatty Beach

Image Source: freepik

khau gali

Image Source: freepik

Dive into these modern street food flavors like kebabs, and grilled sandwiches with fascinating views at Carter Road Khau Gali in Bandra

Crawford Market

Image Source: freepik

Explore Crowded food stalls serving seafood specialties like crab curry, and pomfret fry, along with various vegetarian options like nalli nihari

Now that you have learned about these places, grab your purse/wallet and run to gorge on these sweet and spicy Mumbai flavors 

Conclusion

Image Source: freepik

