8 street food markets in Mumbai
Mumbai’s street food markets are something every Mumbaikar is proud of, so explore these places and try out some amazing food you ever had
Street Food
Enjoy the spicy mutton dishes and sweet treats like malpuas, and kebabs at some of the best stalls in Mohammed Ali Road
Mohammed Ali Road
Explore vegetarian foods like dosas and chaats amidst jewelry shopping for a tasty and tangy meal
Zaveri Bazaar Street
Try the famous varieties of sandwiches with custard, and juices at Haji Ali Road to satisfy your cravings
Haji Ali Road
Visit Dadar and explore some amazing misal pav and vada pav stalls to get a perfect Maharashtrian taste
Dadar
Around CST Station there are some amazing pav bhaji outlets which are super delicious and amazing to try
CST Station
Enjoy seaside chaats like Bhel Puri and Pani Puri, at Chowpatty Beach which turns into a vibrant street food market after the evening
Chowpatty Beach
khau gali
Dive into these modern street food flavors like kebabs, and grilled sandwiches with fascinating views at Carter Road Khau Gali in Bandra
Crawford Market
Explore Crowded food stalls serving seafood specialties like crab curry, and pomfret fry, along with various vegetarian options like nalli nihari
Now that you have learned about these places, grab your purse/wallet and run to gorge on these sweet and spicy Mumbai flavors
