Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 12, 2024
8 tips to take care of your plants in monsoon
Monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it can also pose challenges for your precious plants
Keep your plants monsoon-ready
Don't worry, Here are 8 simple tips to keep your garden healthy during monsoon
Simple Tips
Use pots with drainage holes and elevate them from the ground to prevent waterlogging
Ensure proper drainage
Water less frequently during monsoons and check soil moisture before watering
Avoid overwatering
To prevent water from clogging the top, add two parts of soil and one part of cow dung to the soil mix
Fill the pot completely
Use neem oil or fungicides every 10-15 days to prevent fungus during monsoons
Use fungicide
Trim plants for faster, healthier growth; replant saplings and cuttings to see new shoots within a week
Prune and trim
Move plants to sunnier spots at least twice a week, especially succulents and cacti
Ensure sunlight
Keep a sheet over the plants to prevent soil erosion and removal of fertile topsoil
Avoid direct rainfall
If you keep plates under your pots, clean them regularly to avoid water collection
Clean the plates
