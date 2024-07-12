Heading 3

8 tips to take care of your plants in monsoon 

Monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it can also pose challenges for your precious plants

Keep your plants monsoon-ready

Don't worry, Here are 8 simple tips to keep your garden healthy during monsoon

Simple Tips

Use pots with drainage holes and elevate them from the ground to prevent waterlogging

Ensure proper drainage

Water less frequently during monsoons and check soil moisture before watering

Avoid overwatering

To prevent water from clogging the top, add two parts of soil and one part of cow dung to the soil mix

Fill the pot completely

Use neem oil or fungicides every 10-15 days to prevent fungus during monsoons

Use fungicide

Trim plants for faster, healthier growth; replant saplings and cuttings to see new shoots within a week

Prune and trim

Move plants to sunnier spots at least twice a week, especially succulents and cacti

Ensure sunlight

Keep a sheet over the plants to prevent soil erosion and removal of fertile topsoil

Avoid direct rainfall

If you keep plates under your pots, clean them regularly to avoid water collection

Clean the plates

