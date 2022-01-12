Lifestyle
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 12, 2022
8 Ways to get your glow back
Double cleanse
Wash away the dullness of your face by using an oil-based cleanser and follow it up with a water-based cleanser
Image: Avneet Kaur Official Instagram
Tone your skin
Make sure to use a toner before you apply moisturiser as it helps to quench your skin's thirst
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Vitamin C serum
Don't we all love that skin looks awake and glowing? To achieve this, incorporate vitamin C serum into your beauty routine and see the magic
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Moisturise
Moisturiser can help to illuminate our skin, use one that is infused with hyaluronic acid
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
DIY skin brightening mask
For this, combine 1 tsp of honey with 1 tsp of turmeric to form a paste
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Apply it
Apply this mixture on a clean face and wash off with lukewarm water after 15 minutes
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Exfoliate
Think of dead cells as a layer of dust over your face, to unleash your inner glow. It's important to get rid of it
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
DIY mask
Exfoliate your skin at least twice a week, for this, mix oats and milk in a bowl and use it as a scrub on your face
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Beauty sleep
Give your skin time to repair itself by getting at least 6 - 8 hours of sleep
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Facial exercise
Make a fish-face with your mouth and hold that position for around half a minute. It helps to stimulate blood circulation and thereby gives a healthy glow to the face
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky Kaushal's fitness regime