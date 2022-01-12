Lifestyle

Jan 12, 2022

8 Ways to get your glow back

Double cleanse

Wash away the dullness of your face by using an oil-based cleanser and follow it up with a water-based cleanser

Image: Avneet Kaur Official Instagram

Tone your skin

Make sure to use a toner before you apply moisturiser as it helps to quench your skin's thirst

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Vitamin C serum

Don't we all love that skin looks awake and glowing? To achieve this, incorporate vitamin C serum into your beauty routine and see the magic

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Moisturise

Moisturiser can help to illuminate our skin, use one that is infused with hyaluronic acid

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

DIY skin brightening mask

For this, combine 1 tsp of honey with 1 tsp of turmeric to form a paste

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Apply it

Apply this mixture on a clean face and wash off with lukewarm water after 15 minutes

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

 Exfoliate

Think of dead cells as a layer of dust over your face, to unleash your inner glow. It's important to get rid of it

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

DIY mask

Exfoliate your skin at least twice a week, for this, mix oats and milk in a bowl and use it as a scrub on your face

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Beauty sleep

Give your skin time to repair itself by getting at least 6 - 8 hours of sleep

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Facial exercise

Make a fish-face with your mouth and hold that position for around half a minute. It helps to stimulate blood circulation and thereby gives a healthy glow to the face

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

