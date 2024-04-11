Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 11, 2024

8 ways to use cucumber on face

Cucumbers are like a refreshing splash for your skin, providing a cooling sensation that soothes your skin

Cooling properties

So, let's see 8 ways to make the best use of cucumber on your face and get glowing skin

Best ways to use

Mix cucumber juice with green tea, honey, aloe vera, and castile soap for a refreshing face wash

DIY Cucumber cleanser

Boil cucumber slices, blend, strain, add rose water for a soothing toner to calm sunburn

Cucumber toner

Blend cucumber, strain, apply the juice on the face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off for a refreshing feel

Cucumber facial mask

Combine cucumber juice with oatmeal and honey, apply it, and leave it for 15-20 minutes, rinse for acne-prone skin

Oatmeal and cucumber mask

Blend cucumber, aloe vera, mint, and soak cotton pads, freeze, then apply over closed eyes for 10 minutes to soothe puffiness

Cucumber eye pads

Mix cucumber juice with aloe vera gel, add oil, stir, cool, and then store in a container for a soothing face and body cream

Cucumber cream

Cucumber ice roller

Freeze cucumber, and use it as an ice roller on the skin to reduce puffiness and rejuvenate with light upward strokes

Make a nourishing and soothing mask by mixing plain yogurt with cucumber, leaving it on the skin for 15-20 minutes and rinsing it off

Cucumber and Yogurt mask

