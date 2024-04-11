Heading 3
APRIL 11, 2024
8 ways to use cucumber on face
Cucumbers are like a refreshing splash for your skin, providing a cooling sensation that soothes your skin
Cooling properties
So, let's see 8 ways to make the best use of cucumber on your face and get glowing skin
Best ways to use
Mix cucumber juice with green tea, honey, aloe vera, and castile soap for a refreshing face wash
DIY Cucumber cleanser
Boil cucumber slices, blend, strain, add rose water for a soothing toner to calm sunburn
Cucumber toner
Blend cucumber, strain, apply the juice on the face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off for a refreshing feel
Cucumber facial mask
Combine cucumber juice with oatmeal and honey, apply it, and leave it for 15-20 minutes, rinse for acne-prone skin
Oatmeal and cucumber mask
Blend cucumber, aloe vera, mint, and soak cotton pads, freeze, then apply over closed eyes for 10 minutes to soothe puffiness
Cucumber eye pads
Mix cucumber juice with aloe vera gel, add oil, stir, cool, and then store in a container for a soothing face and body cream
Cucumber cream
Cucumber ice roller
Freeze cucumber, and use it as an ice roller on the skin to reduce puffiness and rejuvenate with light upward strokes
Make a nourishing and soothing mask by mixing plain yogurt with cucumber, leaving it on the skin for 15-20 minutes and rinsing it off
Cucumber and Yogurt mask
