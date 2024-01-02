Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
January 02, 2023
8 Wonders of the World
These wonders grab people’s attention because they are unique and beautiful. It proves how skillfully creations are made
8 Wonders of the world
Image Source: Pexels
So, let us see the list of 8 wonders of the world that will leave you awestruck
List
Image Source: Pexels
It is generally recognized as one of the most impressive architectural feats in history
Great Wall of China, China
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the most visited archeological sites in Mexico, occupying an area of 4 square miles
Chichen Itza, Mexico
Image Source: Pexels
It is a historical and archaeological city in southern Jordan, famous for its rock-cut architecture
Petra, Jordan
Image Source: Pexels
It is the largest ancient amphitheater ever built and is still a renowned symbol of Imperial Rome
Colosseum, Italy
Image Source: Pexels
Its giant walls, terraces, and ramps seem as if they have been cut naturally in the continuous rock escarpments
Machu Picchu, Peru
Image Source: Pexels
A symbol of Christianity around the world, the statue has also become a cultural icon of both Rio de Janeiro and Brazil
Christ The Redeemer, Brazil
Image Source: Pexels
Taj Mahal was constructed by Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It showcases exquisite Mughal architecture
Taj Mahal, India
Image Source: Pexels
Admired for grandeur, harmonious design, and extensive bas-reliefs, it symbolizes the 8th wonder of the world with its sacred history and architectural splendor
Angkor Wat
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.