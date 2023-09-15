80s Makeup looks to redefine your beauty

The makeup trends that dominated in the 80s continue to rule after decades. With glitz, glam, and colors, here are a few makeup looks that you can own even today
80s Makeup Look
Image: Pexels
To add more depth to your makeup and clothing, opting for electric eyes is the best choice. It creates a striking and eye-catching look
Electric Eyes
Image: Pexels
Bold Blush
Image: Pexels
Madonna, during the 80s, redefined face complexion by setting the trend of bold blush to add a youthful factor. Nowadays, adding vibrant colors to the cheek is an inspiration drawn from her signature style
Eye makeup in the 80s became more popular with the use of glitter, thereby adding shimmer and shine. Sparkling eyeshadows still is a common go-to trend of celebrities when attending festive occasions
Glitter Eyeshadow
Image: Pexels
Dramatic Eyeliner
Image: Pexels
Eyeliner has been in the makeup trends for decades. Several celebrities use it dramatically to enhance their overall look. Whether thick or thin strokes, they give an edgy and sassy appearance
During the 80s, bold, heavy, and voluminous eyelashes were one of the most favored makeup trends. So, to look more dramatic, don't hesitate to add layers of mascara
Voluminous Eyelashes
Image: Pexels
Using dark and bold shades of lipstick is referred to as the most popular trend of makeup in the 80s. You can go for red, pink, or shades of pink. Also, you can overdraw lipstick for a fuller lip look
Bold Lip Color
Image: Pexels
Lip liner adds more depth to the lip shape as it defines the contours of the lips. Beauty experts often regard it as an aesthetic factor that enhances the edges of lips, thereby making it well-defined
Lip Liners
Image: Pexels
It is a technique that involves highlighting the bone structure of the facial bones, especially the cheekbones. The contouring was a well-executed makeup trend that still is in fashion
Contoured Cheekbones
Image: Pexels
When Princess Diana wore blue eyeliner, it became a trend in the 80s. Since then, people have been inspired to experiment with quirky colors