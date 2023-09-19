Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

80s Makeup looks to redefine your beauty

The makeup trends that dominated in the 80s continue to rule after decades. With glitz, glam, and colors, here are a few makeup looks that you can own even today

80s Makeup Look

Image: Pexels 

To add more depth to your makeup and clothing, opting for electric eyes is the best choice. It creates a striking and eye-catching look

Electric Eyes

Image: Pexels 

Bold Blush

Image: Pexels 

Madonna, during the 80s, redefined face complexion by setting the trend of bold blush to add a youthful factor. Nowadays, adding vibrant colors to the cheek is an inspiration drawn from her signature style

Eye makeup in the 80s became more popular with the use of glitter, thereby adding shimmer and shine. Sparkling eyeshadows still is a common go-to trend of celebrities when attending festive occasions

Glitter Eyeshadow

Image: Pexels 

Dramatic Eyeliner

Image: Pexels 

Eyeliner has been in the makeup trends for decades. Several celebrities use it dramatically to enhance their overall look. Whether thick or thin strokes, they give an edgy and sassy appearance

During the 80s, bold, heavy, and voluminous eyelashes were one of the most favored makeup trends. So, to look more dramatic, don't hesitate to add layers of mascara

Voluminous Eyelashes

Image: Pexels 

Using dark and bold shades of lipstick is referred to as the most popular trend of makeup in the 80s. You can go for red, pink, or shades of pink. Also, you can overdraw lipstick for a fuller lip look


Image: Pexels 

Bold Lip Color

Lip liner adds more depth to the lip shape as it defines the contours of the lips. Beauty experts often regard it as an aesthetic factor that enhances the edges of lips, thereby making it well-defined

Lip Liners

Image: Pexels 

It is a technique that involves highlighting the bone structure of the facial bones, especially the cheekbones. The contouring was a well-executed makeup trend that still is in fashion

Contoured Cheekbones

Image: Pexels 

When Princess Diana wore blue eyeliner, it became a trend in the 80s. Since then, people have been inspired to experiment with quirky colors

Blue Liners

Image: Pexels 

