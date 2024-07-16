Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

july 16, 2024

9 benefits of cardamom 

This perennial herb belongs to the Zingiberaceae family

 Cardamom 

Image: Freepik

The bioactive compounds found in cardamom help treat 

Offers anti-inflammatory benefits 

Image: Pexels

Given tremendously rich in antioxidants, cardamon prevents the body from getting damaged and eases hypertension 

Rich in Antioxidants

Image: Pexels

Unique compounds found within cardamom might help in fighting cancer. However, such a study is still in the infancy stage right now 

May help in combating cancer

Image: Freepik

Its diuretic properties promote urination, helping eliminate excess water and aiding in blood pressure regulation

May regulate blood pressure 

Image: Freepik

The anti-inflammatory property might counteract chronic disease linked to prolonged inflammation 

Image: Freepik

May prevent chronic illness 

A major antiseptic element in cardamom oil, known as Cinole, helps in killing bacteria, thereby eliminating bad breath 

May boost oral health 

Image: Pexels

It is a digestive aid to soothe an upset stomach or potentially heal ulcers

 May improve digestion 

Image: Freepik

Preliminary research hints at cardamom's ability to tackle metabolic syndrome markers and might moderate cholesterol levels

 May control metabolic syndrome

Image: Freepik

Although comprehensive scientific validation is still to be warranted, cardamom is believed to help in rheumatoid arthritis and even psoriasis

 May treat various ailments

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here