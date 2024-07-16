Heading 3
9 benefits of cardamom
This perennial herb belongs to the Zingiberaceae family
Cardamom
Image: Freepik
The bioactive compounds found in cardamom help treat
Offers anti-inflammatory benefits
Image: Pexels
Given tremendously rich in antioxidants, cardamon prevents the body from getting damaged and eases hypertension
Rich in Antioxidants
Image: Pexels
Unique compounds found within cardamom might help in fighting cancer. However, such a study is still in the infancy stage right now
May help in combating cancer
Image: Freepik
Its diuretic properties promote urination, helping eliminate excess water and aiding in blood pressure regulation
May regulate blood pressure
Image: Freepik
The anti-inflammatory property might counteract chronic disease linked to prolonged inflammation
Image: Freepik
May prevent chronic illness
A major antiseptic element in cardamom oil, known as Cinole, helps in killing bacteria, thereby eliminating bad breath
May boost oral health
Image: Pexels
It is a digestive aid to soothe an upset stomach or potentially heal ulcers
May improve digestion
Image: Freepik
Preliminary research hints at cardamom's ability to tackle metabolic syndrome markers and might moderate cholesterol levels
May control metabolic syndrome
Image: Freepik
Although comprehensive scientific validation is still to be warranted, cardamom is believed to help in rheumatoid arthritis and even psoriasis
May treat various ailments
Image: Freepik
