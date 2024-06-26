Heading 3
JUNE 26, 2024
9 Career-Defining roles of Saif Ali Khan
Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has made a big name for his script choices and versatility. Here are some of his career-defining roles. Check them out!
Saif Ali Khan
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan played Sameer in Dil Chahta Hai. His character resonated with the audience and he received much praise for the movie
Image: IMDb
Sameer (Dil Chahta Hai)
Saif Ali Khan did a formidable job in Parineeta. The Pradip Sarkar movie turns out to be a special mention in Saif Ali Khan's filmography
Image: IMDb
Shekhar Rai (Parineeta)
Who can forget Langda Tyagi from Omkara? Saif Ali Khan nailed the role with utmost sincerity
Langda Tyagi (Omkara)
Image: IMDb
When it comes to cool and stylish characters, no one better than Saif Ali Khan can perform them. The actor proved this in many of his movies but the Race franchise will remain a special one
Ranveer Singh (Race)
Image: IMDb
The actor nailed the role of a teacher in Prakash Jha's Aarakshan, which is based on caste-based reservation
Deepak Kumar (Aarakshan)
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan played the whacky character of Boris in Go Goa Gone and it ended up taking a special place in his fans’ hearts
Boris (Go Goa Gone)
Image: IMDb
Though Gossain ends up being an underrated character of Saif Ali Khan, but, those who have watched this movie; are only left with positive words about his performance
Gossain (Laal Kaptaan)
Image: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan became a sensation after playing a cop named Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. The actor showcased his acting skills in the best possible way
Sartaj Singh (Sacred Games)
Image: IMDb
Udaybhan Singh Rathod (Tanhaji)
Image: IMDb
Remember the menacing performance of Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Well, he really got into the skin of his character and left fans in awe
