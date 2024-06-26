Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 26, 2024

9 Career-Defining roles of Saif Ali Khan


Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has made a big name for his script choices and versatility. Here are some of his career-defining roles. Check them out! 

Saif Ali Khan 

Image: IMDb 

Saif Ali Khan played Sameer in Dil Chahta Hai. His character resonated with the audience and he received much praise for the movie 

 Image: IMDb

Sameer (Dil Chahta Hai) 

Saif Ali Khan did a formidable job in Parineeta. The Pradip Sarkar movie turns out to be a special mention in Saif Ali Khan's filmography 

 Image: IMDb

 Shekhar Rai (Parineeta) 

Who can forget Langda Tyagi from Omkara? Saif Ali Khan nailed the role with utmost sincerity 

 Langda Tyagi (Omkara) 

 Image: IMDb

When it comes to cool and stylish characters, no one better than Saif Ali Khan can perform them. The actor proved this in many of his movies but the Race franchise will remain a special one 

 Ranveer Singh (Race) 

 Image: IMDb

The actor nailed the role of a teacher in Prakash Jha's Aarakshan, which is based on caste-based reservation 

Deepak Kumar (Aarakshan) 

 Image: IMDb

Saif Ali Khan played the whacky character of Boris in Go Goa Gone and it ended up taking a special place in his fans’ hearts 

 Boris (Go Goa Gone)

 Image: IMDb

Though Gossain ends up being an underrated character of Saif Ali Khan, but, those who have watched this movie; are only left with positive words about his performance 

Gossain (Laal Kaptaan) 

 Image: IMDb

Saif Ali Khan became a sensation after playing a cop named Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. The actor showcased his acting skills in the best possible way

 Sartaj Singh (Sacred Games) 

 Image: IMDb

Udaybhan Singh Rathod (Tanhaji) 

 Image: IMDb

Remember the menacing performance of Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Well, he really got into the skin of his character and left fans in awe

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here