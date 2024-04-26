Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 26, 2024
9 famous shopping hotspots in Udaipur
This popular market in Udaipur offers various shopping items like books, electronic gadgets, clothes, bags, crockery, shoes, and khadi products
Bapu Bazaar
Image Source: freepik
One of the oldest markets, Bada Bazaar has a buzz among tourists and locals for its traditional Rajasthani clothes, gold, and silver jewelry
Bada Bazaar
Image Source: freepik
The famous shopping market among tourists and locals known for Mojadis and fabrics like Bandhej and Leheriya
Hathipole
Image Source: freepik
This market is known for authentic Rajasthani merchandise selling local craft works like metal products, designer stones, welcome cards, and adornment boxes
Chetak Circle
Image Source: freepik
Find the perfect wedding outfits at affordable prices at Maldas Street which is fully crowded by women bargaining
Image Source: freepik
Maldas street
Located around 3 km west of Fateh Sagar, this place is full of stoneware, wooden furnishings, rock depictions, and much more
Shilpgram
Image Source: freepik
If you’re fond of handicraft items, then do visit City Palace Street where you’ll find a range of handicraft and embroidered bags
City Palace Street
Image Source: freepik
Jagdish Temple Street
Image Source: freepik
this shopping market is full of customized wooden toys, lamps, painted wooden items, woven artwork, etc
Ghanta Ghar
Image Source: freepik
This bazaar is the perfect place to shop for amazing handicrafts, and a range of jewelry like kundan, and meenakari
Grab your bags and shop from these amazing and colorful Udaipur markets to find some interesting things to add to your wardrobe
Conclusion
Image Source: freepik
