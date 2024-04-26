Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

APRIL 26, 2024

9 famous shopping hotspots in Udaipur

This popular market in Udaipur offers various shopping items like books, electronic gadgets, clothes, bags, crockery, shoes, and khadi products

 Bapu Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

One of the oldest markets, Bada Bazaar has a buzz among tourists and locals for its traditional Rajasthani clothes, gold, and silver jewelry

Bada Bazaar

Image Source: freepik

The famous shopping market among tourists and locals known for Mojadis and fabrics like Bandhej and Leheriya

Hathipole

Image Source: freepik

This market is known for authentic Rajasthani merchandise selling local craft works like metal products, designer stones, welcome cards, and adornment boxes

Chetak Circle

Image Source: freepik

Find the perfect wedding outfits at affordable prices at Maldas Street which is fully crowded by women bargaining

Image Source: freepik

 Maldas street

Located around 3 km west of Fateh Sagar, this place is full of stoneware, wooden furnishings, rock depictions, and much more

Shilpgram

Image Source: freepik

If you’re fond of handicraft items, then do visit City Palace Street where you’ll find a range of handicraft and embroidered bags

City Palace Street

Image Source: freepik

 Jagdish Temple Street

Image Source: freepik

 this shopping market is full of customized wooden toys, lamps, painted wooden items, woven artwork, etc

Ghanta Ghar

Image Source: freepik

This bazaar is the perfect place to shop for amazing handicrafts, and a range of jewelry like kundan, and meenakari

Grab your bags and shop from these amazing and colorful Udaipur markets to find some interesting things to add to your wardrobe

Conclusion

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here