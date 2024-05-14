Heading 3
9 GI-Tagged Mangoes
Explore 9 incredible Gl-tagged mangoes boasting unique flavours, textures, and aromas
Mango multiverse
Originating from Varanasi, this mango variety boasts a delicate fragrance, yellow skin, thin rind, and a delightful balance of sweetness and acidity
Banarasi Langda
Exclusive to Goa, this fruit offers a unique blend of sweetness and sourness and a reddish hue on its skin
Mancurad
Renowned for its paper-thin skin and abundant, luscious flesh, this fruit from Karnataka promises a burst of sweetness
Kari Ishad
Cultivated in the heart of Gujarat, this mango stands out with its vibrant saffron-hued flesh, and features an elongated body with a very distinctive beak
Gir Kesar
A quintessential late-season treat from Kurnool, this fruit is known for its exceptionally thin seed, generous flesh and juicy sweetness
Banganapalle
Native to Uttar Pradesh, this mango offers a smooth, elongated form in its compact size
Malihabadi Dashehari
Considered one of India's finest, this mango hails from West Bengal and boasts a delightful texture with no fibres and has yellow to orange flesh
Khirsapati (Himsagar)
Originating from Bhagalpur, the mango is prized for its light yellow skin and uniquely fragrant aroma
Bhagalpuri Zardalu
Kuttiattoor
An early bloomer, this mango from Kuttiattoor starts flowering in mid-November and features unblemished skin
