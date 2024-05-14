Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 14, 2024

9 GI-Tagged Mangoes

Explore 9 incredible Gl-tagged mangoes boasting unique flavours, textures, and aromas

Mango multiverse

Originating from Varanasi, this mango variety boasts a delicate fragrance, yellow skin, thin rind, and a delightful balance of sweetness and acidity

Banarasi Langda

Exclusive to Goa, this fruit offers a unique blend of sweetness and sourness and a reddish hue on its skin

Mancurad 

Renowned for its paper-thin skin and abundant, luscious flesh, this fruit from Karnataka promises a burst of sweetness

Kari Ishad

Cultivated in the heart of Gujarat, this mango stands out with its vibrant saffron-hued flesh, and features an elongated body with a very distinctive beak

Gir Kesar

A quintessential late-season treat from Kurnool, this fruit is known for its exceptionally thin seed, generous flesh and juicy sweetness

Banganapalle

Native to Uttar Pradesh, this mango offers a smooth, elongated form in its compact size

Malihabadi Dashehari 

Considered one of India's finest, this mango hails from West Bengal and boasts a delightful texture with no fibres and has yellow to orange flesh

Khirsapati (Himsagar) 

Originating from Bhagalpur, the mango is prized for its light yellow skin and uniquely fragrant aroma

Bhagalpuri Zardalu

Kuttiattoor

An early bloomer, this mango from Kuttiattoor starts flowering in mid-November and features unblemished skin

