Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

 9 Guava Beverages To Beat The Heat

 This beverage is a refreshing blend of guava juice and lemonade, perfect for a hot day 

Guava Lemonade

Image Source: pexels

Guava-flavored iced tea, offering a fruity twist to a classic beverage; with a zesty touch! 

Guava Iced Tea

Image Source: pexels

A tropical take on the traditional mojito, featuring guava, mint, and lime; indeed an invigorating drink 

Guava Mojito

Image Source:  pexels

 A creamy and fruity smoothie made with guava, yogurt, and you can also perhaps add other fruits like banana or mango

Guava Smoothie

Image Source:  pexels

A fruity punch made with guava juice, soda, and perhaps some additional fruit juices like pineapple or orange to create a tangy potion! 

Image Source: pexels

 Guava Punch

A refreshing drink made with guava juice, lime juice, and soda water, and served over ice

Guava Lime Cooler

Image Source: pexels

Sparkling water infused with guava flavor, therefore offering a light and bubbly refreshment

Sparkling Guava Water

Image Source: pexels

Guava Mint Refresher

Image Source: pexels

 A cooling drink made with guava juice, fresh mint leaves, and perhaps a splash of soda water

Frozen Guava Margarita

Image Source: pexels

A frozen cocktail made with guava juice, tequila, lime juice, and ice for a slushy treat with a tropical twist

Zesty Affair!

Image Source: pexels

Guava is a tangy and zesty fruit; beverages made from it indeed offer an invigorating experience! 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here