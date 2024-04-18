Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
9 Guava Beverages To Beat The Heat
This beverage is a refreshing blend of guava juice and lemonade, perfect for a hot day
Guava Lemonade
Image Source: pexels
Guava-flavored iced tea, offering a fruity twist to a classic beverage; with a zesty touch!
Guava Iced Tea
Image Source: pexels
A tropical take on the traditional mojito, featuring guava, mint, and lime; indeed an invigorating drink
Guava Mojito
Image Source: pexels
A creamy and fruity smoothie made with guava, yogurt, and you can also perhaps add other fruits like banana or mango
Guava Smoothie
Image Source: pexels
A fruity punch made with guava juice, soda, and perhaps some additional fruit juices like pineapple or orange to create a tangy potion!
Image Source: pexels
Guava Punch
A refreshing drink made with guava juice, lime juice, and soda water, and served over ice
Guava Lime Cooler
Image Source: pexels
Sparkling water infused with guava flavor, therefore offering a light and bubbly refreshment
Sparkling Guava Water
Image Source: pexels
Guava Mint Refresher
Image Source: pexels
A cooling drink made with guava juice, fresh mint leaves, and perhaps a splash of soda water
Frozen Guava Margarita
Image Source: pexels
A frozen cocktail made with guava juice, tequila, lime juice, and ice for a slushy treat with a tropical twist
Zesty Affair!
Image Source: pexels
Guava is a tangy and zesty fruit; beverages made from it indeed offer an invigorating experience!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.