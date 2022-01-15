Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 15, 2022
9 Makeup tips for mask-proof makeup
Start with the basics
Cleansing ought to be the first step before you apply any product or makeup on your face so as to get rid of dirt, oil and impurities on your face
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Gel moisturiser
After cleansing and toning your face, opt for the lightest gel moisturiser that you can find as it has a lightweight consistency and gets absorbed easily
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Minimal makeup
Avoid layering too many products on your face as masks kind of restrict airflow and leave a lot of moisture behind
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Use sunscreen as primer
You can swap your primer with sunscreen to create that flawless base and eliminate one extra step
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Matte foundation
Matte finish foundation doesn't contain oil, nor does it make the skin feel heavy, which makes it quite transfer-proof
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Use compact powder
To avoid makeup forms slithering, take a big fluffy blush and pat some compact powder on it and apply it on the face
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Application technique
Or you can simply apply it over T-zone areas like under-eyes, nose and even around the mouth as these areas tend to leave an oily sheen. Don't forget to blend!
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Groom your brows
Fill in your eyebrows and make sure they are in place by using a brow gel or vaseline to fix it
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Opt for matte lipstick
For lips, you can either use liquid matte lipsticks or lip tints, trust us, it won't budge a bit
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Setting spray
You can use the setting spray twice, that is just before you apply the foundation and after you are done with makeup, to hold it longer
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
