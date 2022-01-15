Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 15, 2022

9 Makeup tips for mask-proof makeup

Start with the basics

Cleansing ought to be the first step before you apply any product or makeup on your face so as to get rid of dirt, oil and impurities on your face

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Gel moisturiser

After cleansing and toning your face, opt for the lightest gel moisturiser that you can find as it has a lightweight consistency and gets absorbed easily

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Minimal makeup

Avoid layering too many products on your face as masks kind of restrict airflow and leave a lot of moisture behind

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Use sunscreen as primer

You can swap your primer with sunscreen to create that flawless base and eliminate one extra step

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 Matte foundation

Matte finish foundation doesn't contain oil, nor does it make the skin feel heavy, which makes it quite transfer-proof

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Use compact powder

To avoid makeup forms slithering, take a big fluffy blush and pat some compact powder on it and apply it on the face

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Application technique

Or you can simply apply it over T-zone areas like under-eyes, nose and even around the mouth as these areas tend to leave an oily sheen. Don't forget to blend!

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Groom your brows

Fill in your eyebrows and make sure they are in place by using a brow gel or vaseline to fix it

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Opt for matte lipstick

For lips, you can either use liquid matte lipsticks or lip tints, trust us, it won't budge a bit

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Setting spray

You can use the setting spray twice, that is just before you apply the foundation and after you are done with makeup, to hold it longer

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

