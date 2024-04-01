Heading 3
april 01, 2024
9 Mughlai desserts to devour
A sweet haven; this dish is a type of Indian pancake dipped in sugar, saffron and cardamom syrup
Malpua
Sheer refers to milk and khurma means dates; this toothsome delight is a festive delicacy often served during Ramadan
Sheer Khurma
Kulfi is everybody’s favorite Indian dessert, kids and adults alike; with a variety of flavors available to us such as Kesar Kulfi and Rose Kulfi
Kulfi
The taste of shahi tukda can be described as the dessert’s literal meaning - a royal bite! This is basically a type of bread pudding which is delicious!
Shahi Tukda
Similar to kheer, but thicker and creamier. This delectable dessert is made from rice, milk and sugar
Phirni
A winter comfort dish, this dish is made from dried figs and is tasty and healthy
Anjeer Halwa
An energizing sweet dish, made with very few ingredients such as sugar, crushed khajoor and sugar
Khajoor Halwa
It tastes as regal as it sounds and is surely going to be a haven for your taste buds!
Badam Halwa
Zarda
A sweet rice dish with its origins in Mughal rule; made with dry fruits, saffron, cardamom milk and rice
These royal, rich and delectable desserts have been a part of the Indian subcontinent for centuries
