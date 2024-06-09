Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

JUNE 09, 2024

9 Night-Out Places To Explore In Mumbai

Taste yummy kebabs and chicken at Mohammad Ali Road, filled with crowd and lights

Mohammad Ali Road

Enjoy a relaxing walk at Marine Drive- enjoying the city lights while sipping hot tea, or cold shakes

Marine Drive

Chill out at Juhu Chowpatty beach at night, gazing at the stars, and enjoying yummy food from the food stalls

Juhu Chowpatty

Feel awestruck by the grand Gateway of India at night, with a calming sea breeze and the option for a fun cruise

Gateway of India

Enjoy a romantic stroll with a sea view at Bandstand, where the city meets the ocean

Bandstand

Mumbai is known for its vibrant nightlife and loud music at clubs, perfect for a chill night with friends

Clubs

Take a drive across the Sea Link at night, and enjoy the good vibes amidst the city lights and water

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Have an amazing time with your friends by enjoying some of the best games like bowling, bumper cars, and much more 

Game Zone

Explore the Mumbai vibes on a cycle, perfect for spending some best time with your friends and family

Cycling

What are you waiting for? Step out and explore the vibrant and comforting nightlife of Mumbai

Conclusion

