Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUNE 09, 2024
9 Night-Out Places To Explore In Mumbai
Taste yummy kebabs and chicken at Mohammad Ali Road, filled with crowd and lights
Mohammad Ali Road
Enjoy a relaxing walk at Marine Drive- enjoying the city lights while sipping hot tea, or cold shakes
Marine Drive
Chill out at Juhu Chowpatty beach at night, gazing at the stars, and enjoying yummy food from the food stalls
Juhu Chowpatty
Feel awestruck by the grand Gateway of India at night, with a calming sea breeze and the option for a fun cruise
Gateway of India
Enjoy a romantic stroll with a sea view at Bandstand, where the city meets the ocean
Bandstand
Mumbai is known for its vibrant nightlife and loud music at clubs, perfect for a chill night with friends
Clubs
Take a drive across the Sea Link at night, and enjoy the good vibes amidst the city lights and water
Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Have an amazing time with your friends by enjoying some of the best games like bowling, bumper cars, and much more
Game Zone
Explore the Mumbai vibes on a cycle, perfect for spending some best time with your friends and family
Cycling
What are you waiting for? Step out and explore the vibrant and comforting nightlife of Mumbai
Conclusion
