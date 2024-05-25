Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 25, 2024

9 Places To Explore In Cuttack

A historical fort known for it architectural prowess and picturesque spot; it is one of the most visited tourist places of Cuttack

Barabati Fort

This temple is revered by tourists and locals alike; dedicated to goddess Chandi, the temple organisation also organises vibrant fairs 

Katak Chandi Temple

When you are in search of a peaceful atmosphere after a tiring day; this place is ideal for you. It’s also offers other opportunities such as boating

Mahanadi River

As the name suggests, this place is a must visit spot for nature enthusiasts

Deer Park

This is the birthplace of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose which is now wonderfully created and curated into a museum dedicated to the legendary figure

Netaji Birth Place Museum

This island is not only a vantage spot but also houses a highly worshipped Shiva Temple 

Dhabaleswar Island

A peaceful and pristine lake; perfect for boating rides, meditation and relaxation amidst a calm ambience 

Ansupa Lake

A little far away from Cuttack, this serene spot is the second largest mangrove ecosystem and largest congregation of Water Crocodile

Bhitarkanika National Park

Explore the city's famous silver filigree craftsmanship, known locally as "Tarakashi", perfect for tourists to know more about Odisha’s cultural heritage 

Cuttack Silver Filigree

Visit these religiously and historically significant spots in Cuttack for a fun vacation trip! 

Enjoy!

