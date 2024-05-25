Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 25, 2024
9 Places To Explore In Cuttack
A historical fort known for it architectural prowess and picturesque spot; it is one of the most visited tourist places of Cuttack
Barabati Fort
Image Source: Freepik
This temple is revered by tourists and locals alike; dedicated to goddess Chandi, the temple organisation also organises vibrant fairs
Katak Chandi Temple
Image Source: Freepik
When you are in search of a peaceful atmosphere after a tiring day; this place is ideal for you. It’s also offers other opportunities such as boating
Mahanadi River
Image Source: Freepik
As the name suggests, this place is a must visit spot for nature enthusiasts
Deer Park
Image Source: Freepik
This is the birthplace of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose which is now wonderfully created and curated into a museum dedicated to the legendary figure
Netaji Birth Place Museum
Image Source: Freepik
This island is not only a vantage spot but also houses a highly worshipped Shiva Temple
Dhabaleswar Island
Image Source: Freepik
A peaceful and pristine lake; perfect for boating rides, meditation and relaxation amidst a calm ambience
Ansupa Lake
Image Source: Freepik
A little far away from Cuttack, this serene spot is the second largest mangrove ecosystem and largest congregation of Water Crocodile
Bhitarkanika National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the city's famous silver filigree craftsmanship, known locally as "Tarakashi", perfect for tourists to know more about Odisha’s cultural heritage
Cuttack Silver Filigree
Image Source: Freepik
Visit these religiously and historically significant spots in Cuttack for a fun vacation trip!
Enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
