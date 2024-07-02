Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUly 02, 2024
9 Places to visit at night in Pune
This 18th-century memorial, dedicated to Maratha leader Mahadji Shinde, looks even more beautiful at night
Shinde Chhatri
Image: IMDb
This lively area is perfect for a night out with its array of restaurants, pubs, nightclubs, and shopping centers
Image: Freepik
Koregaon Park
Ideal for camping enthusiasts, Velhe offers a serene escape with star-gazing, campfire, and night treks to Torna Fort, the heart of the Maratha Empire
Image: Freepik
Velhe
Known for its scenic beauty and as a filming location, Bhor is great for camping, trekking, bonfires and BBQs
Bhor
Image: Freepik
Perfect for lakeside camping, Pawna Lake offers stunning views, campfires, BBQs, and stargazing creating an enjoyable overnight experience
Pawna Lake
Image: Freepik
Enjoy live music at popular spots where you can enjoy soul-stirring performances and great drinks
Live Gig Venues
Image: Freepik
Pune’s nightlife thrives in its pubs and bars, where you can unwind with friends over delicious cocktails and great food
Pubs and Bars
Image: Freepik
Satisfy your midnight cravings at late-night eateries where they serve delicious dishes
Late night restaurants
Image: Freepik
Plan a trek to Parvati Hill which features a fascinating fort built by the Pashwa ruler
Parvati Hill
Image: Freepik
So, If you’re bored lying in bed then visit these amazing places in Pune are perfect for a lively experience
Conclusion
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.