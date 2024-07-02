Heading 3

9 Places to visit at night in Pune


This 18th-century memorial, dedicated to Maratha leader Mahadji Shinde, looks even more beautiful at night 

Shinde Chhatri

This lively area is perfect for a night out with its array of restaurants, pubs, nightclubs, and shopping centers

Koregaon Park

Ideal for camping enthusiasts, Velhe offers a serene escape with star-gazing, campfire, and night treks to Torna Fort, the heart of the Maratha Empire

Velhe

Known for its scenic beauty and as a filming location, Bhor is great for camping, trekking, bonfires and BBQs

Bhor

Perfect for lakeside camping, Pawna Lake offers stunning views, campfires, BBQs, and stargazing creating an enjoyable overnight experience

Pawna Lake

Enjoy live music at popular spots where you can enjoy soul-stirring performances and great drinks

Live Gig Venues

Pune’s nightlife thrives in its pubs and bars, where you can unwind with friends over delicious cocktails and great food

Pubs and Bars

 Satisfy your midnight cravings at late-night eateries where they serve delicious dishes

Late night restaurants

Plan a trek to Parvati Hill which features a fascinating fort built by the Pashwa ruler

Parvati Hill

So, If you’re bored lying in bed then visit these amazing places in Pune are perfect for a lively experience

Conclusion

