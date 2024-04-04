Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 04, 2024
9 places to visit in Shillong
Visit this spot to see a stunning panoramic view of the city adorned with a perfect picturesque landscape
Shillong Peak
Image Source: Pexels
This pristine lake offers water activities such as various water sports and boating; ideal for an adventurous getaway
Umiam Lake
Image Source: Pexels
A beautiful cascading waterfall surrounded by greenery; indeed a sight to behold
Elephant Falls
Image Source: Pexels
This pristine lake is man made; perfect for strolling and boating, thus offering a calm atmosphere
Ward’s Lake
Image Source: Pexels
This sacred forest is revered by the indigenous khasi tribes who enlighten the visitors about the their local customs and rituals
Mawphlang Sacred Forest
Image Source: Pexels
This route is said to have been used by foreign officials during British rule. It offers trekking opportunities with stunning views; ideal for adventure enthusiasts
David Scott Trail
Image Source: Pexels
A uniquely curated museum, housing rare species of butterflies and moths native to Meghalaya
Butterfly Museum
Image Source: Pexels
This cave has spiritual and religious importance; its highly worshipped amongst tourists and locals alike
Mawjymbuin Cave
Image Source: Pexels
A Roman Catholic Cathedral, known for its architectural prowess, religious importance and peaceful ambience
Cathedral of St. Mary Help Of Christians
Image Source: Pexels
Plan your next vacation to Shillong and enjoy a peaceful and beautiful getaway!
A serene getaway!
Image Source: Pexels
