Aditi Singh

Travel

april 04, 2024

9 places to visit in Shillong

Visit this spot to see a stunning panoramic view of the city adorned with a perfect picturesque landscape 

Shillong Peak

Image Source: Pexels

This pristine lake offers water activities such as various water sports and boating; ideal for an adventurous getaway

Umiam Lake

Image Source: Pexels

A beautiful cascading waterfall surrounded by greenery; indeed a sight to behold 

Elephant Falls

Image Source: Pexels

This pristine lake is man made; perfect for strolling and boating, thus offering a calm atmosphere 

Ward’s Lake

Image Source: Pexels

This sacred forest is revered by the indigenous khasi tribes who enlighten the visitors about the their local customs and rituals 

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Image Source: Pexels

This route is said to have been used by foreign officials during British rule. It offers trekking opportunities with stunning views; ideal for adventure enthusiasts 

David Scott Trail

Image Source: Pexels

A uniquely curated museum, housing rare species of butterflies and moths native to Meghalaya 

Butterfly Museum

Image Source: Pexels

This cave has spiritual and religious importance; its highly worshipped amongst tourists and locals alike 

Mawjymbuin Cave

Image Source: Pexels

A Roman Catholic Cathedral, known for its architectural prowess, religious importance and peaceful ambience 

Cathedral of St. Mary Help Of Christians 

Image Source: Pexels

Plan your next vacation to Shillong and enjoy a peaceful and beautiful getaway!

A serene getaway!

Image Source: Pexels

