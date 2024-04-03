Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 03, 2024

9 Tasty Sandesh Varieties To Try

Sandesh is a Bengali sweet known for its creamy texture and toothsome-ness

Bengali Delight

Image Source: Freepik

Mango pulp is mixed in creamy cottage cheese, also known as chenna and then shaped into small cylindrical shapes 

Mango Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

Rosewater makes everything better; when a box of rose Sandesh opens up, the room is filled with a floral sweet aroma 

Rose Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

A Tropical twist to the regular Bengali sweet delicacy is a must have for all desert lovers

Coconut Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

Chocolate and cottage cheese, could any combination be any better? Enjoy this decadent dessert and get smitten 

Chocolate Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

The slight crunchiness of pistachios and creamy texture of Sandesh; indeed a delectable combination to devour

Image Source: Pexels

Pistachio Sandesh

The addition of Saffron makes the classic decadent Sandesh regal and rich

Saffron Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

Indian desserts without Cardamoms are incomplete! The aromatic cardamom sandesh is a flavorful and rich sweet delight

Cardamom Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

Gobble up this sweet treat because it will enthrall you with its nutty-ness and crunchiness along with its rich sweetness

Almond Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy these toothsome varieties of this Bengali delicacy with your friends and family! 

