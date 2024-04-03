Heading 3
9 Tasty Sandesh Varieties To Try
Sandesh is a Bengali sweet known for its creamy texture and toothsome-ness
Bengali Delight
Mango pulp is mixed in creamy cottage cheese, also known as chenna and then shaped into small cylindrical shapes
Mango Sandesh
Rosewater makes everything better; when a box of rose Sandesh opens up, the room is filled with a floral sweet aroma
Rose Sandesh
A Tropical twist to the regular Bengali sweet delicacy is a must have for all desert lovers
Coconut Sandesh
Chocolate and cottage cheese, could any combination be any better? Enjoy this decadent dessert and get smitten
Chocolate Sandesh
The slight crunchiness of pistachios and creamy texture of Sandesh; indeed a delectable combination to devour
Pistachio Sandesh
The addition of Saffron makes the classic decadent Sandesh regal and rich
Saffron Sandesh
Indian desserts without Cardamoms are incomplete! The aromatic cardamom sandesh is a flavorful and rich sweet delight
Cardamom Sandesh
Gobble up this sweet treat because it will enthrall you with its nutty-ness and crunchiness along with its rich sweetness
Almond Sandesh
Enjoy these toothsome varieties of this Bengali delicacy with your friends and family!
