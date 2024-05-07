Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 07, 2024
9 Thepla varieties to try
Try this classic Gujarati thepla made with fenugreek leaves and spices, perfect to pack for traveling
Methi ka Thepla
Images: freepik
Prepared from millet flour, this healthy option stays fresh for a long time, making it perfect with yogurt and pickle
Bajre Ka Thepla
Images: freepik
Spicy radish thepla served with a comforting and delicious potato curry, a perfect combo to enjoy with family
Mooli Thepla
Images: freepik
A nutritious choice with bottle gourd, these theplas are rich in protein and fiber, perfect for those who look out for their weight
Lauki Thepla
Images: freepik
A carb-free thepla option for those following a keto diet, these theplas let you stick to your health goals
Keto Thepla
Images: freepik
Although made with bitter gourd, these theplas are surprisingly tasty and beneficial for diabetics
Images: freepik
Karela Thepla
Spiced with cumin, ginger, and garlic, these masala theplas are a flavorful twist to usual theplas
Masala Thepla
Images: freepik
Stuffed with grated paneer these paneer theplas are perfect to add some delicious twist to your food
Paneer Thepla
Images: freepik
Cheese Thepla
Images: freepik
For all cheese lovers, cheese theplas can be best enjoyed with tomato sauce and green chutney
So, try out these theplas variations which surely offer some delicious options for your travel meals
Conclusion
Images: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.