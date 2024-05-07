Heading 3

MAY 07, 2024

9 Thepla varieties to try

Try this classic Gujarati thepla made with fenugreek leaves and spices, perfect to pack for traveling

Methi ka Thepla

Images: freepik

Prepared from millet flour, this healthy option stays fresh for a long time, making it perfect with yogurt and pickle

Bajre Ka Thepla

Images: freepik

Spicy radish thepla served with a comforting and delicious potato curry, a perfect combo to enjoy with family

Mooli Thepla

Images: freepik

A nutritious choice with bottle gourd, these theplas are rich in protein and fiber, perfect for those who look out for their weight

Lauki Thepla

Images: freepik

A carb-free thepla option for those following a keto diet, these theplas let you stick to your health goals

Keto Thepla

Images: freepik

Although made with bitter gourd, these theplas are surprisingly tasty and beneficial for diabetics

Images: freepik

Karela Thepla

Spiced with cumin, ginger, and garlic, these masala theplas are a flavorful twist to usual theplas

Masala Thepla

Images: freepik

Stuffed with grated paneer these paneer theplas are perfect to add some delicious twist to your food

Paneer Thepla

Images: freepik

Cheese Thepla

Images: freepik

For all cheese lovers, cheese theplas can be best enjoyed with tomato sauce and green chutney

So, try out these theplas variations which surely offer some delicious options for your travel meals

Conclusion

Images: freepik

