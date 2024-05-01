Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 01, 2024
9 Turnip Recipes To Try
Mashed turnip is sauteed in butter and herbs are added for additional flavor in this healthy and tasty dish!
Mashed Butter Turnips
Similar to classic French fries, but a healthier version of it
Roasted Turnip Fries
Turnip Soup
A creamy soup made with turnips, bacon and chicken or vegetable stew
Turnips and Chickpeas are cooked together along with assorted spices to create this nutritious and tasty dish
Turnip Curry
Cook turnips until they are soft and tender and then top it with honey and thyme; offering a rich taste
Glazed Turnips
Turnips and Carrots are thinly sliced and garnished with the sauce of your preference
Turnip and Carrot Salad
A crunchy side dish, turnips are sliced and dried in the sun; once dried turnips are soaked in spiced up oil for the pickle to be completely made
Turnip Pickle
Sauteed Apple and Turnip
Apple and Turnips are sauteed in butter to create a sweet and savory snack; indeed a delectable combination
Turnip Cauliflower Mash
Both the vegetables are mashed together with butter and seasoned with spices to add a spicy touch
Try these 9 turnip recipes at home and enjoy this tasty and healthy vegetable!
Relish!
