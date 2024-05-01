Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

9 Turnip Recipes To Try 

Mashed turnip is sauteed in butter and herbs are added for additional flavor in this healthy and tasty dish!

 Mashed Butter Turnips

Image Source: pexels

Similar to classic French fries, but a healthier version of it

 Roasted Turnip Fries

Image Source: pexels

 Turnip Soup

Image Source: pexels

A creamy soup made with turnips, bacon and chicken or vegetable stew

Turnips and Chickpeas are cooked together along with assorted spices to create this nutritious and tasty dish

Turnip Curry

Image Source: pexels

Cook turnips until they are soft and tender and then top it with honey and thyme; offering a rich taste

Image Source: pexels

Glazed Turnips

Turnips and Carrots are thinly sliced and garnished with the sauce of your preference

Turnip and Carrot Salad

Image Source: freepik

A crunchy side dish, turnips are sliced and dried in the sun; once dried turnips are soaked in spiced up oil for the pickle to be completely made

 Turnip Pickle

Image Source: pexels

 Sauteed Apple and Turnip

Image Source: pexels

Apple and Turnips are sauteed in butter to create a sweet and savory snack; indeed a delectable combination

Turnip Cauliflower Mash

Image Source: pexels

Both the vegetables are mashed together with butter and seasoned with spices to add a spicy touch

Try these 9 turnip recipes at home and enjoy this tasty and healthy vegetable! 

Relish! 

Image Source: pexels

