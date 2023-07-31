Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

A guide to face yoga

Face yoga is described as exercises performed to stretch and tone the facial muscles

What is face yoga?

Face yoga is a more holistic approach to face sculpting instead of using fillers or injectables

Holistic approach

Face yoga promotes facial rejuvenation, and prevents sagging that could occur due to atrophy and lack of exercise

Benefits

Face yoga is a very gentle type of strength training for your face

How does it work?

The ways it works

It helps stimulate your muscles to improve their tightness and tone 

Blood flow & circulation

It helps increase circulation and blood flow, which helps your face appear healthier over time

It also helps reduce the strain and tension in the facial muscles that are contracted during stress

Releases stress

Face yoga can be an extension of your night or morning skincare routine. Make sure to apply moisturizer or oil before starting

When to start face yoga?

Delicate movements

Make sure that the movements are delicate throughout the face while practicing face yoga

There are some basic face yoga exercises like, 'The Coronation', 'The Lion', and 'The Owl'

Some common exercises

