Nanditha Gururaj
JULY 31, 2023
A guide to face yoga
Face yoga is described as exercises performed to stretch and tone the facial muscles
What is face yoga?
Image: Pexels
Face yoga is a more holistic approach to face sculpting instead of using fillers or injectables
Image: Pexels
Holistic approach
Face yoga promotes facial rejuvenation, and prevents sagging that could occur due to atrophy and lack of exercise
Benefits
Image: Pexels
Face yoga is a very gentle type of strength training for your face
How does it work?
Image: Pexels
The ways it works
Image: Pexels
It helps stimulate your muscles to improve their tightness and tone
Image: Pexels
Blood flow & circulation
It helps increase circulation and blood flow, which helps your face appear healthier over time
It also helps reduce the strain and tension in the facial muscles that are contracted during stress
Releases stress
Image: Pexels
Face yoga can be an extension of your night or morning skincare routine. Make sure to apply moisturizer or oil before starting
When to start face yoga?
Image: Pexels
Delicate movements
Image: Pexels
Make sure that the movements are delicate throughout the face while practicing face yoga
Image: Pexels
There are some basic face yoga exercises like, 'The Coronation', 'The Lion', and 'The Owl'
Some common exercises
