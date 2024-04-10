Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 10, 2024
A Quick 10-Minute Hakka Noodle Recipe
Boil your noodles carefully so you don’t overcook them because it spoils the whole dish
Basics
Image Source: Pexels
Take a pan and heat it on full flame; add oil and minced garlic
Start!
Image Source: Pexels
Chop vegetables of your choice; preferred vegetables are carrots, onions, capsicums and cabbage
Chop-Chop!
Image Source: Pexels
Add the vegetables in sauteed garlic and stir for 5-7 minutes
Veg Attack!
Image Source: Pexels
Drain your noodles and transfer it into the vegetable pan
Image Source: Pexels
Noodles
Add soy sauce and vinegar; extremely important ingredients for any Chinese dish!
Add essentials
Image Source: Pexels
Add Chili sauce for the added spice and flavor
Spice Kick
Image Source: Pexels
Sprinkle salt and pepper according to your preference
Sprinkle
Image Source: Pexels
Heat enough!
Image Source: pexels
Continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes until noodles are heated thoroughly
Garnish with chopped spring onions if desired, then serve hot and devour this tasty dish!
Enjoy!
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.