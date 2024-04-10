Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 10, 2024

A Quick 10-Minute Hakka Noodle Recipe

Boil your noodles carefully so you don’t overcook them because it spoils the whole dish

Basics

Take a pan and heat it on full flame; add oil and minced garlic 

Start!

Chop vegetables of your choice; preferred vegetables are carrots, onions, capsicums and cabbage

Chop-Chop!

Add the vegetables in sauteed garlic and stir for 5-7 minutes

 Veg Attack!

Drain your noodles and transfer it into the vegetable pan

Noodles

Add soy sauce and vinegar; extremely important ingredients for any Chinese dish! 

Add essentials 

Add Chili sauce for the added spice and flavor

Spice Kick

Sprinkle salt and pepper according to your preference

 Sprinkle

Heat enough!

Continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes until noodles are heated thoroughly 

Garnish with chopped spring onions if desired, then serve hot and devour this tasty dish! 

 Enjoy!

