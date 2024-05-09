Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2024

A Quick And Delicious Potato Pancake Recipe 

 You'll need potatoes, eggs, flour, salt, pepper, and onions; just these few ingredients and your delicious breakfast is ready! 

Basics

Images: pexels

Peel the potatoes and grate them 

Prepare The Potatoes! 

Images: pexels

You can place the grated potatoes in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible so that they can be made into pancakes easily! 

Squeeze

Images: pexels

In a large bowl, mix the grated potatoes with beaten eggs, flour, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder 

 Mix-Mix! 

Images: pexels

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add oil or butter, whatever you might prefer for frying

 Preheat Pan

Images: pexels

Take a handful of the potato mixture and form it into a pancake shape, pressing it firmly together so that they don’t disintegrate while cooking 

Images: pexels

Form Pancakes

Carefully place the formed pancakes into the hot skillet and flatten them with a spatula and cook until golden brown on both the sides

Fry 

Images: pexels

Once cooked, transfer the pancakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil

Almost There! 

Images: pexels

Serve

Images: pexels

Serve the potato pancakes hot, topped with your favorite topping

Relish these savory pancakes for your breakfast and have a great start to your day! 

Relish

Images: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here