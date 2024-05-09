Heading 3
MAY 09, 2024
A Quick And Delicious Potato Pancake Recipe
You'll need potatoes, eggs, flour, salt, pepper, and onions; just these few ingredients and your delicious breakfast is ready!
Basics
Peel the potatoes and grate them
Prepare The Potatoes!
You can place the grated potatoes in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible so that they can be made into pancakes easily!
Squeeze
In a large bowl, mix the grated potatoes with beaten eggs, flour, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder
Mix-Mix!
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add oil or butter, whatever you might prefer for frying
Preheat Pan
Take a handful of the potato mixture and form it into a pancake shape, pressing it firmly together so that they don’t disintegrate while cooking
Form Pancakes
Carefully place the formed pancakes into the hot skillet and flatten them with a spatula and cook until golden brown on both the sides
Fry
Once cooked, transfer the pancakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil
Almost There!
Serve
Serve the potato pancakes hot, topped with your favorite topping
Relish these savory pancakes for your breakfast and have a great start to your day!
Relish
