Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 13, 2024
A Quick and Palatable Mutton Cutlet Recipe
You will need to gather minced mutton, potatoes, onions, chilies, ginger-garlic paste, spices, salt to taste, bread crumbs, beaten eggs, and oil
Basics!
Image Source: Freepik
In a pan, cook the minced mutton with ginger-garlic paste until it's cooked thoroughly
Meat-y Prep!
Image Source: Freepik
In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked minced mutton, mashed potatoes, chopped onion, green chilies, garam masala, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt
Mix-Mix!
Image Source: Freepik
Your mixture is ready so now take a portion of the mixture and shape it into oval or round patties
Shaping Process
Image Source: Freepik
You will have to now coat it with bread crumbs and then dip each cutlet in beaten eggs, then coat it with bread crumbs evenly. This will give a crispy texture to the cutlet when fried
Image Source: Freepik
Coating
Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat
Frying Process
Image Source: Freepik
Please be careful when placing the cutlets in the hot oil and fry until they are golden brown and crispy on both sides
Almost There!
Image Source: Freepik
Once done, remove the cutlets from the oil and place them on tissue paper to drain the excess oil
Drain Excess Oil
Image Source: Freepik
Serve
Image Source: Freepik
Serve the mutton cutlets hot with mint chutney or ketchup as a dip
Enjoy your homemade mutton cutlets as a toothsome appetizer or snack!
Relish Your Crunchy Mutton Cutlet
Image Source: Freepik
