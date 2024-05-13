Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

A Quick and Palatable Mutton Cutlet Recipe 

You will need to gather minced mutton, potatoes, onions, chilies, ginger-garlic paste, spices, salt to taste, bread crumbs, beaten eggs, and oil

Basics!

Image Source: Freepik

In a pan, cook the minced mutton with ginger-garlic paste until it's cooked thoroughly 

Meat-y Prep!

Image Source: Freepik

In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked minced mutton, mashed potatoes, chopped onion, green chilies, garam masala, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt

Mix-Mix!

Image Source: Freepik

Your mixture is ready so now take a portion of the mixture and shape it into oval or round patties 

Shaping Process

Image Source: Freepik

You will have to now coat it with bread crumbs and then dip each cutlet in beaten eggs, then coat it with bread crumbs evenly. This will give a crispy texture to the cutlet when fried

Image Source: Freepik

Coating

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat

Frying Process

Image Source: Freepik

Please be careful when placing the cutlets in the hot oil and fry until they are golden brown and crispy on both sides 

Almost There!

Image Source: Freepik

Once done, remove the cutlets from the oil and place them on tissue paper to drain the excess oil

Drain Excess Oil

Image Source: Freepik

Serve

Image Source: Freepik

Serve the mutton cutlets hot with mint chutney or ketchup as a dip

Enjoy your homemade mutton cutlets as a toothsome appetizer or snack! 

Relish Your Crunchy Mutton Cutlet

Image Source: Freepik

