Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
A Quick and Tasty Recipe of Jackfruit Halwa
You can start by removing the seeds and chopping the jackfruit flesh into small pieces
Prepare Jackfruit
Image: freepik
Boil the chopped jackfruit pieces until they are extremely soft and tender
Boil
Image: freepik
Once boiled, blend the jackfruit into a smooth paste using a blender; make sure to leave any chunks
Blend
Image: freepik
In a separate pan, heat water and sugar to make a thick sugar syrup
Sugar Attack!
Image: freepik
Add the blended jackfruit paste to the sugar syrup and cook on low heat, make sure to stir continuously
Image: freepik
Simmer
Gradually add ghee to the cooked mixture and continue stirring
Ghee-licious!
Image: freepik
Sprinkle cardamom powder for flavor and mix it well
Assorted spices
Image: freepik
In another pan, roast some nuts like cashews and almonds until they turn golden brown
Nutty Add-On!
Image: freepik
Serve
Image: freepik
Add the nuts and once the halwa reaches a thick consistency and starts leaving the sides of the pan, it’s ready to serve
Serve hot and enjoy your quick and decadent jackfruit halwa
Relish!
Image: freepik
