A Quick and Tasty Recipe of Jackfruit Halwa

 You can start by removing the seeds and chopping the jackfruit flesh into small pieces

 Prepare Jackfruit

Boil the chopped jackfruit pieces until they are extremely soft and tender

 Boil

Once boiled, blend the jackfruit into a smooth paste using a blender; make sure to leave any chunks 

Blend

 In a separate pan, heat water and sugar to make a thick sugar syrup

Sugar Attack!

Add the blended jackfruit paste to the sugar syrup and cook on low heat, make sure to stir continuously

 Simmer 

Gradually add ghee to the cooked mixture and continue stirring

 Ghee-licious! 

Sprinkle cardamom powder for flavor and mix it well

Assorted spices 

In another pan, roast some nuts like cashews and almonds until they turn golden brown

Nutty Add-On!

 Serve

Add the nuts and once the halwa reaches a thick consistency and starts leaving the sides of the pan, it’s ready to serve

Serve hot and enjoy your quick and decadent jackfruit halwa

 Relish! 

