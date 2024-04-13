Heading 3

A Quick Creamy Guacamole Recipe

Ripe avocados, lime juice, chopped cilantro, onion, tomato, garlic, salt, pepper, and Jalapeno 

Assemble ingredients

Cut the avocados into halves and remove the pits. Scoop out the flesh into a bowl

Basics

Mash the avocado with a fork or potato masher until you reach your desired consistency

Mash!

Add lime juice to taste, which helps prevent browning and adds tanginess

Zesty Lemon! 

Mix in the chopped cilantro, red onion, tomato, garlic, and jalapeno 

Add on!

Season with salt and pepper to taste

Flavoring!

Taste and adjust the seasoning, lime juice, or other ingredients as needed

Check!

Preference!

If you prefer a smoother texture, use a blender or food processor instead of mashing by fork

Let it rest 

Cover the guacamole with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to serve

Enjoy your homemade creamy and delectable guacamole with tortilla chips, tacos, or as a topping for various dishes!

 Relish!

