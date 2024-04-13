Heading 3
APRIL 13, 2024
A Quick Creamy Guacamole Recipe
Ripe avocados, lime juice, chopped cilantro, onion, tomato, garlic, salt, pepper, and Jalapeno
Assemble ingredients
Cut the avocados into halves and remove the pits. Scoop out the flesh into a bowl
Basics
Mash the avocado with a fork or potato masher until you reach your desired consistency
Mash!
Add lime juice to taste, which helps prevent browning and adds tanginess
Zesty Lemon!
Mix in the chopped cilantro, red onion, tomato, garlic, and jalapeno
Add on!
Season with salt and pepper to taste
Flavoring!
Taste and adjust the seasoning, lime juice, or other ingredients as needed
Check!
Preference!
If you prefer a smoother texture, use a blender or food processor instead of mashing by fork
Let it rest
Cover the guacamole with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to serve
Enjoy your homemade creamy and delectable guacamole with tortilla chips, tacos, or as a topping for various dishes!
Relish!
