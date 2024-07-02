Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 02, 2024
A Walk to Remember Heart-wrenching lines
“Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it”
#1
Image: Freepik
“Without suffering, there'd be no compassion”
Image: Freepik
#2
“I don't think that we're meant to understand it all the time. I think that sometimes we just have to have faith”
Image: Freepik
#3
“There are moments when I wish I could roll back the clock and take all the sadness away, but I have the feeling that if I did, the joy would be gone as well”
#4
Image: Freepik
“Knowing there's one thing I still haven't told you: I now believe, by the way, that miracles can happen”
#5
Image: Freepik
“First you will smile, and then you will cry -- don't say you haven't been warned”
#6
Image: Freepik
“You have to promise you won't fall in love with me”
#7
Image: Freepik
“Do you ever wonder why things have to turn out the way they do?”
#8
Image: Freepik
“I may be irresponsible but I am a good irresponsible”
#9
Image: Freepik
“It was, I remembered thinking, the most difficult walk anyone ever had to make. In every way, a walk to remember”
#10
Image: Freepik
