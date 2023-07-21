Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Aakanksha Singh’s diet regime 

The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch kaha debutante is vegetarian. But she likes to eat eggs sometimes 

Vegetarian 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame’s breakfast includes eggs, parathas, and idlis

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

 Breakfast 

The Gulmohar Grand actress does not eat wheat. She likes to have jowar or ragi roti with vegetables 

 Lunch 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

The Malli Raava heroine likes to keep her dinner light. She likes to enjoy salads for dinner 

Dinner

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

 Short meals 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

The Devadas artist tries to eat small meals every 2 hours but her busy schedule does not facilitate it 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

Fruits 

The Pailwaan diva loves mangoes, litchis, kiwis, and chicoos. She tries to have fruit regularly 

The Parampara star likes to eat spinach and jackfruits. She prefers her vegetables cooked 

Vegetables 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

The Runway 34 enchantress does not drink. She does not have a sweet tooth and is not fond of desserts 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

Steer Clear 

Comfort food 

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

The Escaype Live actress finds comfort in rajma chawal, kadi chawal, and chole bhature

Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram 

The Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti artist loves eating chaat! Her cheat days would be incomplete without panipuri 

Cheat meals 

