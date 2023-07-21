Heading 3
JUly 21, 2023
Aakanksha Singh’s diet regime
The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch kaha debutante is vegetarian. But she likes to eat eggs sometimes
Vegetarian
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
The Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame’s breakfast includes eggs, parathas, and idlis
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
Breakfast
The Gulmohar Grand actress does not eat wheat. She likes to have jowar or ragi roti with vegetables
Lunch
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
The Malli Raava heroine likes to keep her dinner light. She likes to enjoy salads for dinner
Dinner
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
Short meals
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
The Devadas artist tries to eat small meals every 2 hours but her busy schedule does not facilitate it
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
Fruits
The Pailwaan diva loves mangoes, litchis, kiwis, and chicoos. She tries to have fruit regularly
The Parampara star likes to eat spinach and jackfruits. She prefers her vegetables cooked
Vegetables
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
The Runway 34 enchantress does not drink. She does not have a sweet tooth and is not fond of desserts
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
Steer Clear
Comfort food
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
The Escaype Live actress finds comfort in rajma chawal, kadi chawal, and chole bhature
Image:Aakanksha Singh’s Instagram
The Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti artist loves eating chaat! Her cheat days would be incomplete without panipuri
Cheat meals
