 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Accept and love yourself

Treat yourself with same kindness and understanding the way you treat your friends and family

Self-compassion

Stop pointing your flaws and give positive self-appraisals to yourself

Avoid negative self-talk

Recognize you are a kind person with your own strengths and weakness so live up your uniqueness and avoid comparing yourself to others

Identify your uniqueness 

Be realistic in what you expect from yourself

Set realistic goals and expectations

Take care of your physical, emotional, and mental well-being by taking time for activities and exercises 

Prioritize self-care

Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you 

Build support system

Celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small they seem and keep reminding yourself of your achievements

Focus on your achievements 

Understand that everyone makes mistakes and experiences setbacks so instead of holding on to your past errors, forgive yourself and keep growing

Forgive yourself

Stay present and engaged with your current moments 

Practice mindfulness

If you’re facing issues in self-love and acceptance consider taking help from a therapist or counselor 

Seek professional help

