Self-compassion
Stop pointing your flaws and give positive self-appraisals to yourself
Avoid negative self-talk
Recognize you are a kind person with your own strengths and weakness so live up your uniqueness and avoid comparing yourself to others
Identify your uniqueness
Be realistic in what you expect from yourself
Set realistic goals and expectations
Take care of your physical, emotional, and mental well-being by taking time for activities and exercises
Prioritize self-care
Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you
Build support system
Celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how small they seem and keep reminding yourself of your achievements
Focus on your achievements
Understand that everyone makes mistakes and experiences setbacks so instead of holding on to your past errors, forgive yourself and keep growing
Forgive yourself
Stay present and engaged with your current moments
Practice mindfulness
If you’re facing issues in self-love and acceptance consider taking help from a therapist or counselor
Seek professional help
