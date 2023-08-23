Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 23, 2023

Ace the hair-slugging trend 

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Hair slugging is the Korean haircare trend that typically involves massaging the scalp with oil and leaving it overnight 

Hair slugging

After massaging, tuck your hair strands into the socks by making a ponytail or a braid to keep it away from all the dust and dirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Covering hair

It's just like a champi, the basic idea is to lock in the moisture and thereby eliminate frizz and make the tresses thick and shiny 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Benefit

The ones with fine hair can either use a lightweight hair serum or oil

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 Fine hair

Coarse hair

Image: Sanaya Malhotra Instagram


If you have coarse and curly hair, then you can use slightly heavier consistencies such as jojoba oil and coconut oil that coat strands well

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Normal hair

Those who have normal hair should use oil that is not too heavy and neither too light, and apply it from the roots to the very ends

Ditch the oil and go for a lightweight hair serum if you have really greasy hair. Massage serum on the scalp as well as the lengths of the hair

Oily hair

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

The ones with oily scalp should practice hair slugging just once a week, else it could do more harm than good

Remember 

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Dry hair

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

The ones with dry and itchy scalp should use a heavy formulation oil to remove dryness, dullness and frizz

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Regardless of your hair type or texture, make sure to rinse your hair properly with a shampoo the next day and follow it up with conditioner

Last step

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here