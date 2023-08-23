Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
Ace the hair-slugging trend
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Hair slugging is the Korean haircare trend that typically involves massaging the scalp with oil and leaving it overnight
Hair slugging
After massaging, tuck your hair strands into the socks by making a ponytail or a braid to keep it away from all the dust and dirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Covering hair
It's just like a champi, the basic idea is to lock in the moisture and thereby eliminate frizz and make the tresses thick and shiny
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Benefit
The ones with fine hair can either use a lightweight hair serum or oil
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Fine hair
Coarse hair
Image: Sanaya Malhotra Instagram
If you have coarse and curly hair, then you can use slightly heavier consistencies such as jojoba oil and coconut oil that coat strands well
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Normal hair
Those who have normal hair should use oil that is not too heavy and neither too light, and apply it from the roots to the very ends
Ditch the oil and go for a lightweight hair serum if you have really greasy hair. Massage serum on the scalp as well as the lengths of the hair
Oily hair
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
The ones with oily scalp should practice hair slugging just once a week, else it could do more harm than good
Remember
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Dry hair
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
The ones with dry and itchy scalp should use a heavy formulation oil to remove dryness, dullness and frizz
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Regardless of your hair type or texture, make sure to rinse your hair properly with a shampoo the next day and follow it up with conditioner
Last step
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.